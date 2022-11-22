Home Sports Verstappen closes with yet another sharp note
Verstappen closes with yet another sharp note

Abu Dhabi (Emirati Arab uniti)

Max Verstappen’s hunger for victories does not stop even at the last round, in the United Arab Emirates, on the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman from Red Bull dominates the GP from the first to the last lap and seals the second consecutive world title as best he could. This is the 15th victory of the season for the Dutchman. Small-great masterpiece by Charles Leclerc who gets second place ahead of Perez’s other Red Bull and takes second place in the Drivers’ World Championship. Ferrari is also second in the constructors’ championship standings. All in all, a positive day for the team was completed by the fourth place of the Spanish Carlos Sainz jr., who finished behind Perez. On the other hand, their season ended badly for Mercedes and in particular for the highly decorated British Lewis Hamilton, who was forced to retire in the final stages: for the “silver arrow” the season ended with zero victories. An emotional Sebastian Vettel leaves the Formula obtaining a tenth place. The German took his leave with 53 victories, 122 podiums, 57 pole positions, 38 fastest laps and 4 world titles in the 300 Grands Prix held in Formula 1.

«Today I gave 110 percent from the first lap: it was a perfect race says Leclerc -. The only way to get ahead of Perez was to diversify the strategy: we did it. The race pace was very good and I’m happy with that. I hope that next year we can go up another step and be able to win the World Cup». There is little to say about the GP: eventful only in the final, with Perez trying to chase after Leclerc, but without success.

Order of arrival: 1. Max Verstappen (Ola/Red Bull) in 1h27’45”914 (306,183 km) 2. Charles Leclerc (Mon/Ferrari) at 08”771 3. Sergio Pérez (Mex/Red Bull) at 10”093 4. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa/Ferrari) at 24”892 5. George Russell (Gbr/Mercedes) at 35”888 6. Lando Norris (Gbr/McLaren-Mercedes) at 56”234 7. Esteban Ocon (Fra/Alpine-Renault) at 57 ”240 8. Lance Stroll (Can/Aston Martin-Mercedes) at 1’16”931 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus/McLaren-Mercedes) at 1’23”268 10. Seb Vettel (Ger/Aston Martin-Mercedes) at 1’23”898.

Drivers World Championship: 1. Max Verstappen (Ola) punti 454 2. Charles Leclerc (Mon) 308 3. Sergio Pérez (Mex) 305 4. George Russell (Gbr) 275 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) 246 6. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) 240 .

Constructors’ World Championship: 1. Red Bull punti 759 2. Ferrari 554 3. Mercedes 515 4. Alpine-Renault 173 5. McLaren-Mercedes 159.

