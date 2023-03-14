The start of another thrilling Formula 1 season is underway, and all the attention will now switch to Saudi Arabia ahead of the second race of the season. It was a moment that all fans had been waiting for when the lights finally went out for the first race of the campaign in Bahrain, and there were more than enough stories to keep fans busy in between the opening two races of the season.

Verstappen Dominates In Bahrain

It is a new season, but the form that Max Verstappen showed throughout 2022 in capturing his second world championship crown remains. The Dutchman led a Red Bull 1-2 in the opening race of the season, becoming the first Red Bull driver to claim victory in the race since it has taken place under the lights.

In truth, it was an extremely comfortable evening of work for the reigning champion, as he finished over eleven seconds clear of his teammate Sergio Perez, and nearly 40 seconds clear of Fernando Alonso in third. Verstappen’s Red Bull was clearly the quickest on the grid, and those that were hoping that the punishment for breaching the cost cap would bring the team back to the chasing pack were ultimately extremely disappointed.

In fact, there were few issues for Red Bull, with all the leading contenders facing questions of their own ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ferrari & Mercedes Struggle

The biggest question over the winter break for some of the leading contenders was how they were going to bridge the gap to Red Bull and potentially fight for the Constructors’ Championship. Ferrari opted to change things at the top with Frederic Vasseur becoming the team principal, but engine issues plagued their opening race of the season. Charles Leclerc looked on course to take third in the race before his car halted to a stop on the 40th lap. Carlos Sainz managed to make it through to the end, but he was passed for the final stop on the podium by a resurgent Fernando Alonso.

After the race in Bahrain, Toto Wolff appeared to call an end to the failed experiment with Mercedes over the past season and a bit. The concept once again struggled in the season’s opening race, with Lewis Hamilton holding off Alonso for all his might before eventually being passed. George Russell was also helpless against a quick Aston Martin a bit further back. Hamilton made the best of a very bad situation to take fifth within two seconds of Sainz. But, that performance was more to do with Hamilton’s ability in a race car than the Mercedes itself.

Aston Martin Leapfrog Contenders

The big story from the Bahrain Grand Prix was the performance of the Aston Martin. Fernando Alonso marked his first start with the team with an incredible drive to take third, but for a troubling start to the race after being hit by his teammate, he would have likely been much closer to Sergio Perez. Alonso was back to his best throughout the race, completing overtakes on both Hamilton and Sainz in typically stylish fashion.

However, it could be hard to argue against Lance Stroll being the driver of the weekend. The Canadian returned to action after breaking both wrists, with many speculating that he could miss both of the first two races of the season. But, Stroll was excellent across the whole weekend in Bahrain, qualifying in eighth, before then overtaking Russell to finish in an excellent sixth place. Alonso was full of praise for his teammate after the race, claiming that Stroll was a ‘hero’ for his effort across the whole weekend despite carrying apparent injuries.

Next Stop Saudi Arabia

The next stop on the Formula 1 schedule takes us to Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place on Sunday, March 19. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host the event, with drivers completing a total of 50 laps. A total race distance of 308.45km will be covered in the race, with each lap covering 6.174.

Lewis Hamilton holds the lap record, while this year’s race will be the third time that it has been staged. Last year’s winner was Max Verstappen, who dramatically passed Charles Leclerc in the final stages.

