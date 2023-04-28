Home » Verstappen drives first best time in Baku
World championship leader and defending champion Max Verstappen once again underlined his role as favorite in the only practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Dutchman achieved the fastest time of 1:42.315 minutes in his Red Bull on the street circuit in Baku on Friday. However, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari gave a strong sign of life as second. The Monegasse was only 37 thousandths slower than Verstappen. Third fastest was the Mexican Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull (+0.139).

The practice session was turbulent. After just under fifteen minutes, the rear of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine was on fire. The Frenchman had to get out and watch as helpers put out the fire. It is more than questionable whether he will be able to start in qualifying on Friday (3:00 p.m.). This means that the 27-year-old is threatened with starting from the very back in Sunday’s race (1 p.m.).

The premiere of the new sprint format will take place in the Azerbaijani capital on Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., the starting line-up for the sprint will be determined in the shootout, which will then be on the program at 3:00 p.m. All qualifying sessions and races from Baku can be seen live on ORF1.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Free training:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:42,315
2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari + 0,037
3. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,139
4. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,584
5. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0,810
6. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,099
7. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,140
8. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 1,245
9. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,313
10. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,433
11. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1,483
12. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,665
13. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,695
14. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,822
15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 2,008
16. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 2,585
17. George Russell GBR Mercedes 2,767
18. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 3,640
19. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 4,006
20. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 5,183

