Verstappen fastest at the start in Qatar

World champion Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the only training session before the Qatar GP on Sunday (7 p.m., live on ORF1). The Dutchman prevailed on Friday at the Lusail International Circuit in the Red Bull ahead of the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz (+0.334) and Charles Leclerc (+0.481).

The conditions were treacherous with air temperatures of over 35 degrees, as visibility was also difficult due to the low sun. It will be easier in the qualification on Friday evening (7 p.m., live on ORF1 and in the live stream, broadcast starts at 6:40 p.m.) because then the race will be under floodlights.

Verstappen can become world champion for the third time in the sprint on Saturday (7:30 p.m.). Three World Cup points are enough for the defending champion or a bad result from World Cup runner-up Sergio Perez, who is 177 points behind. The main race is still on the program in the Arabian Gulf on Sunday (7 p.m., always live on ORF1).

First Free Practice: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1.27,428 2. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari + 0.334 3. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0.481 4. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0.491 5. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0.588 6. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 0.599 7. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 0.743 8. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0.908 9. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 0.952 10. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1.013 11. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1.122 12. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1.162 13. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1,251 14. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,262 15. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 1,304 16. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 1,393 17. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,613 18. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,678 19. Liam Lawson NZL Alpha Tauri 1,810 20. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 2,074

