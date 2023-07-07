Verstappen fastest in first Silverstone practice session

Max Verstappen turned the fastest lap in the first free practice session for the British Grand Prix on Sunday (4 p.m., live on ORF1). The championship leader relegated his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to second place with a lead of 0.448 seconds. Third fastest was surprisingly Alexander Albon in Williams (+0.489).

The second practice run on the Silverstone Circuit starts at 5 p.m. CET and can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 4:50 p.m.

In the overall standings, Verstappen is already 81 points ahead of his team-mate Perez. Fernando Alonso, fourth in the first time, is 98 points behind in the Aston Martin, record world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has already celebrated eight home wins in Silverstone, is 123 points behind Verstappen.

First Free Practice: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:28.600 2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 0.448 3. Alexander Albon THA Williams 0.489 4. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0.668 5. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0.680 6. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 0.719 7. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0.757 8. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0.841 9. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0.871 10. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 1.058 11. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1.091 12. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1.168 13. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 1,228 14. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1,274 15. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,490 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,492 17. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,524 18. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,721 19. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1,785 20 Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,991

More this in Formula 1 World Championship 2023