Of Flavio Vanetti

Between duels, clashes, clashes and with a sheriff, the ineffable and inadequate race director Niels Wittich, who was not a regulator but the animator of chaos, the Melbourne race was pandemonium never seen before

You were wrong: F1 was not on the track in Melbourne, but in the Far West. Between duels, clashes, clashes and with a sheriff, the ineffable and inadequate race director Niels Wittich, who was not a regulator but the animator of chaos. In short: pandemonium never seen before. It’s very difficult to draw up report cards after a sham race marked by three red flags, four restarts and a comical finish on parade after a last lap under the safety car. We try, starting from the worst grades and remembering in any case that even this prey, the Australian GP, ​​ended up in the jaws of Max Verstappen. At his table, for the leftovers from the banquet, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. On the podium there were a total of 11 world titles.

Niels Wittich: absolutely zero He’s making someone like Michael Masi, the predecessor who had done a lot of nonsense, regret – and it’s truly incredible. It seems that he will have to change his name to Don Abbondio (yes, that of the Betrothed): his fear of assuming any responsibility to protect himself from possible legal actions has reached grotesque levels which, unfortunately, are also capable of influencing the progress of the races. Absolute zero is equivalent, in any thermodynamic system, to the lowest possible temperature. But that value is unreachable. Instead, this little man joined him and it would be good to dismiss him immediately.

Fia: below zero it is now clear that the infinite codes, codicils, paragraphs of the regulation are a forest that does not guarantee a pipe and indeed favors disorientation. But above all, what is too often lacking in the application of the rules is flexibility: therefore an aspect that pertains to the human component of the various situations. In this case, in the final restart, a precedent from Baku was applied without taking into account that it was a completely different circuit.

Red flag: zero Three were used at Albert Park. The first two came out at random, there was only the third after Gasly and Ocon had smashed their Alpines and there was everything on the track. We could have limited ourselves to the safety car or the virtual safety car, but no: a bang? Red flag. With swearing and cursing. The supporters of the Communist Party are pissed: contempt of their symbol. See also Abuse of power in tennis - allegations against successful coach and DTB official Dirk Hordorff

Melbourne crowd: 10 The data communicated speaks of 444,000 spectators over 4 days. A biblical crowd that underlines an obvious fact: F1 will always have to go to Australia.

Sergio Perez: 8.5 In one of the fan polls, the mvp of the day was voted. We agree: he started from the pit lane due to the problems he had in qualifying and by making a pit stop during the first safety car he had prepared a strategy that the first red flag ruined. Despite this he fought back and finished fifth — he too benefited from the penalty Sainz — a small prize for his courageous performance.

Stefano Domenicali: 8 We appreciate his attempt to bring innovation and to be proactive (especially in the presence of the young public) in a Formula 1 that in the past – certainly in the last years of the Ecclestone era – was marked by stagnation. We just hope that the former team principal of Ferrari, proponent of sprint races, he developed simple and immediately understandable formats, given that the FIA ​​already takes care of the mess.

Max Verstappen: 8 The victory number 37 of his career is not without scribbles: in the first start he loses the pole, birded by Russell and Hamilton. Then he manages to straighten out the day in the best possible way by bringing out the speed qualities (impressive the ease with which he liquidated Hamilton by opening the DRS) of a Rb19 which is of another level compared to the opposing single-seaters. A year ago he was black and disconsolate for his retirement (the second in a row in the year), this time Australia gives him a +15 on Perez at the top of the World Cup.

George Russell e Lewis Hamilton: 8 George deserves the bad luck Oscar, first for the team choices (the pit stop under SC while he was in command) and then for the roasting of the single-seater. But he had flown to the lead and once again – justifying Alonso’s refrain – he was ahead of Hamilton. Lewis, however, managed the tire degradation like a textbook and, even if he could do nothing against Verstappen, he kept Fernando right behind him, taking second place. Given the squabbles these days with the Spanish, it is probable that Louis of Great Britain has planned a solemn drink. See also Live ticker from 11.30 a.m. - Departure of the women in Soldeu

Fernando Alonso: 7.5 Third podium in a row, but Hamilton and Mercedes stayed ahead. Well but not very well, also because it is there Aston Martin (score 7/8: she missed something) the second strength of the championship and this fact is not reflected in the Melbourne classification.

Lance Stroll: 7 He finds himself in trouble right from the start – touch with Leclerc – but he makes resilience his weapon of battle: in the end he is rewarded with a fourth place which perhaps sounds a bit wide but which is not completely undeserved.

Mercedes W14: 7 Perhaps it will have been the characteristics of Albert Park and therefore the judgment must be re-evaluated over time, but progress has been seen in Australia in a car that will have a B version as soon as possible. speaks: the short-term goal of overtaking Aston Martin and facing a possible recovery of Ferrari.

Ferrari SF-23: 6/7 Before the surreal epilogue, Sainz had managed to have a good pace and at least this is a figure to take home with a minimum of optimism, after his team leaves Melbourne with a fistful of flies in hand. In a month we will see the first corrections to a single-seater that we want to demonstrate was not born badly.

Nico Hulkenberg: 6/7 He keeps Haas in seventh place for a long time and this is finally the position that remains to him, thanks to the punishment of Sainz. Good race and good idea, the one Haas had at the beginning of the season, to dust off a driver who has qualities, even if he has never been on the podium in F1. See also Torres plays everything

Carlos Sainz: 6.5 This is one of the most complicated votes because Carlos had played a consistent match up until the collision with Alonso, which cost him a devastating penalty. We choose a middle ground. The punishment was exaggerated in relation to the consequences generated – five seconds in that context was a blow -, but it was there: therefore Sainz must first of all blame himself. Per is not wrong when he declares that the FIA ​​has adopted a shameful method with him.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri: 6.5 First points for the battered McLaren, who sends both drivers into the top ten. Australia celebrates its new young lion (Piastri), while Lando is busy always believing in it. for how to take pur in the hospital: you are better, but you are not cured.

Charles Leclerc: 5 We are sorry for Carlo da Montecarlo (who, as expected, tried to justify himself), but the mistake at the start had to be avoided. It’s hard not to think that the frustrating qualifying pushed him to dare at a point and at a time when it would have been wiser to stay buttoned up: the race was long and, as we have seen, he had surprises to stage.

Team Mercedes: 5 Toto Wolff rejects the note, but we side with the party that believes it was wrong to recall Russell at the pit stop during the first safety car. Areas of uncertainty have arisen in the team that was dominant.

Pierre Gasly: ​​4 You can tell what you want, but you won’t escape the beating if you hit your teammate and crash into the wall with him, causing considerable damage to the team both in terms of missed points and in terms of repairing destroyed single-seaters (remember that in the season there is a spending cap). Too bad: Pierre had been competitive up until then, close to the area Alonso Sainz; but then he acted like the careless cow who kicks the bucket of freshly milked milk.