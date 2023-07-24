Verstappen gets new Hungary Cup – sport.ORF.at

Max Verstappen gets replacement for his broken winner’s trophy from Hungary. A copy of the expensive trophy will be sent to the Red Bull driver. “The teams should decide among themselves who is to blame, but we take on the joyful and difficult task and make the cup again,” said the general director of the Hungarian porcelain factory Herend.

Verstappen’s trophy fell off the top step of the podium at the award ceremony after the race on Sunday and was visibly damaged. Earlier, second-placed McLaren driver Lando Norris had banged his champagne bottle so hard on the podium that the trophy fell.

APA/AFP/Attila Kisbenedek

The winner’s trophy takes months to produce and is said to cost more than 30,000 euros. According to the manufacturer, they provide a permanent replacement guarantee for each of their individual products and therefore also have a copy of the trophy in their warehouse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

