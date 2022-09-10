the interview

Max Verstappen in Monza, a drop of orange in the red of the Italian Grand Prix. «Here we are in the minority», smiles the Dutch driver back from his fourth consecutive victory in his home grand prix. Never before has it been more relaxing: 109 points ahead, rivals in difficulty, the car reliable.

Does it give you more satisfaction to beat Ferrari or Mercedes?

“It doesn’t matter who you’re winning with, the important thing is that you’re the one in the lead. I really don’t care who’s behind it. This year I have had excellent relations with everyone at Ferrari and so far I think it has been a good battle. Of course, they have lost a lot of points due to small mistakes, but in the end, the progress in recent years to get back competitive must be recognized: from 2020 to 2022 they have made impressive progress ».

On the podium of Zandvoort in addition to Verstappen were Russell and Leclerc. All 24-year-olds: is it the new Fast generation?

“I think it’s a good generation. I have known them since we raced together on go-karts and it is very nice that now they are also at the top of Formula 1 ».

What did he teach you last season?

«I learned that you cannot afford many mistakes and that is why I was disappointed at the beginning of the championship. We lost a lot of points, but I knew that to win the title the car had to be reliable and I couldn’t afford to make mistakes. And that’s what I’m focusing on. ”

He has won ten races in one season, three are missing to reach the primacy of Schumacher and Vettel.

“I dont think about it. I watch every single race and try to win, period. There are many more Grand Prix races on the calendar today than there used to be, so I might be able to do it, but that’s not my goal. For me, only the World Cup counts. I’m not the type to look at statistics. ‘

He says he respects Ferrari. Have you ever thought about a future in the red?

«I have a contract until 2028 and in Red Bull I’m really happy, but never say never … We’ll see what happens, maybe in six years I won’t even be in Formula 1 anymore (laughs)».

Orange has become the color of F1 …

“Definitely not here. In Monza there is red everywhere ».

His media success is reminiscent of Valentino Rossi.

“For real? It strikes me a lot. Before, I was following MotoGP: it was impressive how Valentino was able to gather so many people. He used yellow as a symbol, I used orange, bright colors help. The Dutch love sport in general and follow me in all competitions. Having a home grand prix helps to increase popularity ».

The rule that would take away?

«I would go back to the V10 or V12 engines. In the days of my father Jos when you entered the paddock and the tests began you heard a shivering noise, while now you can chat quietly. At the level of emotion there is no comparison ».

Would you be willing to help his team-mate Sergio Perez with the game of trails in qualifying?

“To tell the truth, we haven’t thought about it yet. We will see how we are on the track ».

With that of Zandvoort they make thirty victories: which are you most fond of?

«The first in Barcelona will always be special, an incredible emotion. Then the one in Abu Dhabi last year with which I won the title: unforgettable and unrepeatable. Winning the home race is also something special: last Sunday was the second time, but the first with the public ».

Is there a sports character or a reference figure who inspires you?

“No. I’ve always tried to be myself. There is always something to learn from others, but I never wanted to copy anyone or pretend to be someone else. I keep my character and my personality ».

How do you react when you get angry on the track?

«I am very direct, if I have problems I make myself heard. It also depends on the situation ».

The 2021 World Cup was a sometimes violent confrontation with Hamilton. This year the duels with Leclerc are softer: is it a question of the maturity of the drivers?

“No, it depends on the new machines. The races are completely different, in the past, if you did a good qualification you defined your race, now overtaking is easier. You can also win by starting back, and if at a certain moment you are slower, you can let yourself be overcome and then recover ».

At the beginning in Toro Rosso he had Carlos Sainz as teammate. Is it better to run with a competitive one like him or a slower one?

«We were fighting for a place in Red Bull with Carlos and obviously there was competition, but we got along well off the tracks. If the battle is about the championship, then perhaps it is better that there is not too strong a rivalry, because in the long run it would not work. Our current dynamics are better ».

His whole family was in Zandvoort for his race. Is that an extra boost?

“It’s a closeness that helps, a good time. And then my parents are not just any parents (the father raced in F1 and the mother in go-karts, ndr): when we talk about my work, they understand everything “.

His father races in rallies: would you be his co-driver?

“But not even for an idea. At most I would drive, the co-driver does it himself ». –