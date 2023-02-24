The Red Bull di Max Verstappen in front of everyone with Ferrari but rather close. The 2023 season starts from where it ended by watching the first day of the only session (three days) of winter testing scheduled before off to the World Cup on March 5 with the Bahrain GP. On the same track the one in the Sakhir desert the “Flying Dutchman” still dominates who showed off an RB19 that was immediately fast and self-confident.

Good Sainz, slower Leclerc but Ferrari is there

Behind the world champion Carlos Sainz who stopped less than three tenths from the rival of the Austrian team in the morning session, then closing the day of practice in third place. Slower Charles Leclerc who lapped in the afternoon showing some worrying problems with the SF-23 jumping in the fast corners, but then finishing at the foot of the virtual podium. Behind the world champion Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Fifth time for Norris’ McLaren, sixth for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. A day in Bahrain which for Ferrari started with the news of a substantial revolution in terms of strategy in the pits where last year the Prancing Horse showed various limitations.

Change at the top of Ferrari’s strategies

Ferrari’s new team principal Frederic Vasseur he established a change at the top of the team’s strategiespromoting a leader of the wall the young Ravin JainBritish engineer of Indian origin, who arrived in Maranello in 2016, pupil of the Engineering Academy of Maranello and former right-hand man of Inaki Rueda. It is precisely the replacement of the latter that is the real newsbecause the Spaniard was in charge of the tactical area from the beginning of the Maurizio Arrivabene cycle (2015).

Vasseur: “The sensations are good”

On Ferrari’s first day in Bahrain, Vasseur himself expressed himself positively: “It’s a preliminary phase, but the sensations are good. It was important to do kilometers, we are developing the planned plan – said the team principal of the Maranello team – Ferrari is a great team, the sensations are positive and everything went well – explains Vasseur -. All Formula 1 teams have the same DNA, but here the motivations and passion surrounding the team is more visible. When you are a racer, however, you are in Italy as in other countries”.

“Sainz is a solid driver”

The first Ferrari driver to take to the track was Carlos Sainz who, for the first time, is working side by side with Vasseur. Spanish was an “old cue” of the team principal: “I was close to working with him at Renault, then I tried to hire him at Sauber, but he didn’t want to – he said -. Sainz is a solid driver, now we are together after being close for a long time. The sensations are good, I’m satisfied with the pair of drivers”. Different speech, however, for Charles Leclerc, found by Vasseur after three years: “Now he’s more mature – concludes the team principal of the Reds – So far he’s going well, but he has done well in any team. We love each other and there is collaboration.”