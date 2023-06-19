Verstappen like Senna, is Ferrari really reborn? What the Canadian GP said

In the end he didn’t want to wait for the GP home Red Bullin Austriato grab the legend Ayrton Senna in hits. Max Verstappen he took it by force 41st victory in Canadaalso guaranteeing the 100th success of history to his team, which has never ceased to amaze since the change of technical regulations introduced in 2022. The third title that should arrive without too many discussions at the end of the season is not enough, because the Dutchman is now taking the crumbs and smiles for having caught up with the three-time Brazilian world champion in triumphs, with whom he shares some behavioral traits: the fame Of successes and the great one mental strength on the track. “Magic” went first maggio 1994 at Imola, entering the collective imagination of people and drivers. Many have dreamed of equaling him, of imitating his style on the track. And just for the guide, very oversteeringVerstappen can be said to look like Senna.

That phrase by Marko on Verstappen: “He looks like Senna”

Therefore, the words of Helmut Marko on the Dutchman’s debut with Red Bull in the Spanish GP, won immediately after promotion from Red Bull in the place of Daniel Kvyat. “This boy looks like Senna,” said the Austrian. Phrases that could weigh heavily on a boy who, learning from errors ed excesses on the track, he took the world first in 2021 in Abu Dhabi, winning the duel of nerves against Lewis Hamilton, before never stopping for the past two years. There is no one who can counter it today, not even one Mercedes reinvigorated after the updates brought to Montecarlo and a Ferrari finally appeared in forma after the efforts of the beginning of the season. And also the team principal of Verstappen, Christian Hornerenjoys his successes, which also reinforce the statistics of the team inherited back in 2005 from the former Jaguar: “In the 27% one success came out of the races held – he said – In China, in 2009, I was already happy for the first victory, 99 GPs later we can say that we are experiencing a time Fantastic”.

The F1 of the “old men” Hamilton and Alonso

If up front is a very green champion with a long career ahead of him, the 2023 season has restored prestige to the due “old men” of the paddock: on one side Fernando Alonsoon the other Lewis Hamilton. The two-time world champion enjoys aAston Martin competitive again, after not having responded as he should in his home GP, that of Barcelona, ​​closed away from the podium. The Briton is third and pleased with a revitalized post-Monte Carlo Mercedes. He had passed his eternal Spanish rival at the start, who however took his revenge at the last chicane pre “Muro dei Campioni”, a few laps after the return to the pits of the Safety Car entry for the wall bang of George Russell (out just before the end of a race to forget). Hamilton was sporting late in the race, conceding one superiority in the race pace of Ferrari, which, with several qualifying sessions on Saturday, visibly conditioned by bad weather, would probably have been in front of to the Brackley cars.

Ferrari, excellent performance and non-degraded tyres

Ferrari chapter: after the Montreal race on Sunday, the fans of the Reds finally went to bed pulling a few sigh of relief. The right set-up found for the car before the Canadian appointment paid off for the SF-23 both on the dry lap and on the race pace, as Friday’s dry free practice demonstrated. The rain and the wrong strategy in qualifying on Saturday affected the weekendbefore Sunday Maranello responded properly, recovering six positions with the strategy single stop to go from medium to hard. Precisely at this stage of the race, the disappointing Sergio Perez (sixth final), with medium tyres, he was unable to catch up with the reds, who showed signals of competitiveness. And the values ​​on the track did not change up to the checkered flag, with the two Italian cars responding to those of the first three in terms of time, despite both Verstappen and Hamilton having set the averages in the last stop.

Ferrari, in Austria to confirm Canada (with new updates)

The weeks in the factory between Spain and Canada, therefore, served the men of Maranello. To improve an already refurbished car after the bulk update-pack taken to Montmeló. Finally we saw a redhead capable of not doing degrade the tires and to guarantee long stints of tender. It is therefore no coincidence that Sainz and Leclerc, who started tenth and eleventh, then found themselves behind the leading trio at the end of the race. The team principal Frédéric Vasseurhowever, prefers to keep his nerve: “Montreal is a particular track, but at least we see the light at the end of the tunnel – his words – In the last few 30 giri we had the same pace as Hamilton e Alonso, and this is a good step forward”. In Austria they will come other updates and there will be Gara Sprint in between, which could lead some surprises. Finally, applause also for a super Albonseventh with the Williams and reached the finish line after a single stop (he finished the race with used hard tires of 58 laps), and for Esteban Oconwhich withstood the attacks of Lando Norris in the final taking the eighth position. Now all in Austria.

