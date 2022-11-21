Stephen Mancini

SENT TO ABU DHABI

Red Bull is in the front row, Ferrari in second and Mercedes in third. It took an entire season to sculpt this result so clearly. From March to November, from Bahrain to the United Arab Emirates, which are less than an hour away by plane from each other, here is the result: Verstappen, who is already champion, leaves in pole position for the seventh time of the year and the twentieth of his career. Alongside him, Perez contends for second place in the final classification with Leclerc, who together with Sainz defends the second place of the constructors from the attack of Hamilton and Russell.

«This is the position we deserve – is the laconic comment of the Monegasque driver -. The Red Bulls were faster than us in qualifying». You can’t breathe the air of the last day of school in Yas Marina, in the festive atmosphere among the boats moored in Monte Carlo style. The illustrious guests are starting to arrive, today will be a red dot day in the paddock. Yesterday there were Shaquille O’Neal, former giant of the NBA, and Marcell Jacobs, the fastest man in the world who meets the fastest cars in the world. «I grew up in the legend of Ferrari and Schumacher – the blue Olympic gold medalist in the 100m and 4x100m smiles enthusiastically. -. Even on my honeymoon I used to watch the Grands Prix on my mobile phone».

There is still real competition between the riders, as evidenced by certain tensions between teammates. Verstappen should have offered Perez the slipstream, but combination the engine struggled to get going and the right moment escaped. The Dutch driver has received the boos of the large Mexican fans, but he doesn’t give up. He could make peace today by letting his partner pass and protecting his back. More probable that he pushes like a demon on the accelerator to make the void behind him and celebrate the last podium from the top step.

«After two difficult races for the team, we have improved. I’ll give my all for second place among the constructors, then I’ll think about the holidays – adds Leclerc -. I hope to come back stronger next year.” In the Ferrari house it seems obvious that Sainz will lend a hand, whatever that implies. Mattia Binotto is particularly keen on the placement, who returns to talk about the rumors (denied by Ferrari) of a change at the top of the Scuderia: «I spoke to the president John Elkann, he trusted me. The future doesn’t depend on me, but I’m calm». —

