Verstappen sets best time in Barcelona

Max Verstappen set the tone in the training sessions for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m., live on ORF1). The Dutch defending champion and world championship leader set the fastest time of 1:13.907 minutes on the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday and is therefore the favorite for pole position in qualifying on Saturday (4 p.m., live on ORF1).
The Spanish local hero Fernando Alonso came closest to him in the Aston Martin (+ 0.170), Nico Hülkenberg in the Haas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull.
Spanish Grand Prix
