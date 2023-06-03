Home » Verstappen sets best time in Barcelona
by admin
Max Verstappen set the tone in the training sessions for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m., live on ORF1). The Dutch defending champion and world championship leader set the fastest time of 1:13.907 minutes on the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday and is therefore the favorite for pole position in qualifying on Saturday (4 p.m., live on ORF1).

The Spanish local hero Fernando Alonso came closest to him in the Aston Martin (+ 0.170), Nico Hülkenberg in the Haas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull.

Spanish Grand Prix

Second free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:13,907
2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin + 0,170
3. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 0,270
4. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,312
5. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,335
6. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0,339
7. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,367
8. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,485
9. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0,541
10. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,550
11. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,642
12. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 0,676
13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 0,678
14. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0,787
15. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 0,806
16. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 0,878
17. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 0,933
18. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,103
19. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,149
20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,508
First free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:14,606
2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 0,768
3. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,812
4. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 0,898
5. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,939
6. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,941
7. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,083
8. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1,088
9. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1,120
10. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1,147
11. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,177
12. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1,239
13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,300
14. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,309
15. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,333
16. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,372
17. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,747
18. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,855
19. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,900
20. Alexander Albon THA Williams 2,024
