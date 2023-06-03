Verstappen sets best time in Barcelona

Max Verstappen set the tone in the training sessions for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m., live on ORF1). The Dutch defending champion and world championship leader set the fastest time of 1:13.907 minutes on the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday and is therefore the favorite for pole position in qualifying on Saturday (4 p.m., live on ORF1).

The Spanish local hero Fernando Alonso came closest to him in the Aston Martin (+ 0.170), Nico Hülkenberg in the Haas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull.

Spanish Grand Prix

Second free practice: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:13,907 2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin + 0,170 3. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 0,270 4. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,312 5. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,335 6. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0,339 7. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,367 8. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,485 9. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0,541 10. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,550 11. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,642 12. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 0,676 13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 0,678 14. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0,787 15. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 0,806 16. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 0,878 17. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 0,933 18. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,103 19. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,149 20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,508

First free practice: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:14,606 2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 0,768 3. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,812 4. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 0,898 5. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,939 6. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,941 7. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,083 8. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1,088 9. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1,120 10. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1,147 11. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,177 12. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1,239 13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,300 14. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,309 15. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,333 16. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,372 17. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,747 18. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,855 19. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,900 20. Alexander Albon THA Williams 2,024 See also First external defeat of Castellamonte

More this in Formula 1 World Championship 2023