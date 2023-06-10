Home » Verstappen unreachable, but Hamilton is attacking
Verstappen unreachable, but Hamilton is attacking

Max Verstappen remains unattainable in Formula 1. But that doesn’t seem to discourage some of the competition. Because the Spanish Grand Prix also shows: The Silver Arrows are back. The poker with a modified car worked out for Mercedes.

Had reason to celebrate in Spain: Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton in second (left) and George Russell in third.

The dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 continues, highlighted by the Dutchman’s third straight win. And the Spanish Grand Prix at the end of the first third of the World Championship is considered important, as it is a good indicator for the rest of the season.

