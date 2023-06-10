Verstappen unreachable, but Hamilton is attacking

Max Verstappen remains unattainable in Formula 1. But that doesn’t seem to discourage some of the competition. Because the Spanish Grand Prix also shows: The Silver Arrows are back. The poker with a modified car worked out for Mercedes.

Had reason to celebrate in Spain: Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton in second (left) and George Russell in third. Siu Wu / EPA

The dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 continues, highlighted by the Dutchman’s third straight win. And the Spanish Grand Prix at the end of the first third of the World Championship is considered important, as it is a good indicator for the rest of the season.