World Champion Max Verstappen wins the Melbourne GP. The race ends in chaos – but Formula 1 is doing itself a disservice by wanting to generate suspense right to the end.

Only the first two come out unscathed during the last restart. Imago

The podium at the Australian Grand Prix is ​​comparatively easy: Max Verstappen first for the second time this season, Lewis Hamilton second for the first time, Fernando Alonso third for the third time.