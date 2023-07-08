Verstappen won qualifying in Silverstone ahead of the two McLarens

Max Verstappen (right) and Oscar Piastri after qualifying for the Great Britain Grand Prix | photo: AP

Verstappen took his fifth consecutive pole position and seventh of the season. In the next race, he will be in the best position to extend Red Bull’s invincibility, which combined with last season won the 11th race in a row and equaled McLaren’s record from 1988.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has won seven of the nine Grands Prix to date. Sergio Prez, who was eliminated today in the first stage of the qualification and will start from the 16th position, won after two laps. The best plate at the start will be missing behind.

To the great joy of the home fans, McLaren and then Norris took care of the uneventful result. The 20-year-old Briton was two tenths behind Verstappen and will start from the first row in the race.

The best qualified result was recorded two years ago in Russia, where he won pole position. In the same year, the species qualified for the Austrian Grand Prix. In the lead, Norris’ maximum is a type of pka from Italy from 2021.

Piastri lost three tenths to Verstappen and recorded the best qualifying result of his career at this point. The twenty-two-year-old newcomer’s highest so far was eight places from Canada.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from Ferrari sat behind the two McLarens. Mercedes drivers George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took the seventh and seventh places in qualifying.

1. Verstappen (Niz./Red Bull) 1:26,720, 2. Norris (Brit,/McLaren) -0,241, 3. Piastri (Austr./McLaren) -0,372, 4. Leclerc (Mon./Ferrari) -0,416, 5. Sainz (p./Ferrari) -0,428, 6. Russell (Brit./Mercedes) -0,435

