Verstappen's controversy in the third relaunched

Verstappen's controversy in the third relaunched

04/02/2023 at 10:21

CEST


Controversial images show the Dutch driver crossing the yellow line in the starting ‘box’

Despite the fact that all the pilots are placed on the yellow line, Verstappen did not commit any infractions

Max Verstappen took the victory behind the Safety Car after a chaotic finish to an Australian Grand Prix that saw up to three times the red flag. A GP in which, for the third time in a row, the starting blocks once again caused controversy and this time with the two-time champion in the spotlight.

Controversial images show the Dutch pilot crossing the yellow line in the starting ‘box’something that has caused complaints on social networks from fans and also from the respected teams on the grid.

However, the FIA ​​has reported that there was no infringement. According to the regulation, the pilot must be inside the space delimited by the white lines of the starting ‘box’ and, despite the fact that all the pilots are placed on the yellow line, Verstappen did not commit any offense and he just pushed himself to the limit.

Finally, Verstappen, Hamilton and Alonso shared the podium, while Stoll took P4 as, despite his best efforts, Sainz was unable to get enough space and his penalty dropped him to P12 and last. Pérez managed to be P5 after starting the race from the pitlane and McLaren scored double points, their first points of the seasonwith Norris in P6 and Oscar Piastri, in his first home race, in P8.

