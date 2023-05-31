“Vertical Marathon” Let’s go up to Qianjiang New Town together. This training match is very “burning”-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

“Vertical Marathon” Let’s go up to Qianjiang New City together. This training match is very “burning”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-01 06:55

Hangzhou Daily News “咻——” With a whistle, 59 passionate players rushed out of the starting line and rushed into high-rise buildings like arrows off the string, measuring the height of the city with their feet, and fighting gravity in the vertical space. Recently, the launching ceremony of “Welcome to the Asian Games with a smile, @Building” Qianjiang New City Asian Games into the building and the official training camp of the 2023 Hangzhou Tower Race, Sijiqing special session were held in Huafon International.

One year later, as a certified event by the World Tower Racing Association, the starting gun of the Hangzhou Tower Race is about to sound again. “The first Hangzhou Tower Race in 2020 will be held at Raffles City, and the third session will return this year with enthusiasm, and will start at Raffles City on June 18.” According to Yao Zhongping, deputy director of Shangcheng District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau Introduction, tower racing, also known as “vertical marathon”, is an urban sport that is popular all over the world. “As soon as the registration channel is opened every year, the number of entries is instantly killed, which shows that this event is very popular. Therefore, this year we will A ‘training match’ was held, on the one hand to warm up for the official match, and on the other hand, it also allowed the white-collar workers in the building to experience the atmosphere of welcoming the Asian Games for all.”

The training match was held in Huafon International, which is also one of the landmark high-rise buildings in Hangzhou, with a total of 40 floors and a height of 150 meters. Enthusiasts of climbing sports enthusiasts in the surrounding office buildings are very enthusiastic. “I usually love outdoor sports, such as mountain climbing, hiking, etc. I missed the last Hangzhou Tower Race due to time constraints. I made up my mind to sign up for this year, so let’s get used to the rhythm of the competition first.” Gu Danjie from Zhonghui Certified Public Accountants said, “The experience of participating in the competition is very good, and the guarantee work of the event is well done. Energy supply stations are set up on every tenth floor. Not only can there be water to drink, but you can also call medical staff at any time.”

On the day of the event, Sijiqing Street also jointly arranged a smiley face redemption event in conjunction with the party building and co-construction unit and Qianjing Gongfu Workshop. “Taking this opportunity of the official training camp of the tower racing competition, the Asian Games into buildings in the core area of ​​Qianjiang New City will be officially launched from now on.” Shen Qi, deputy director of the Sijiqing Sub-district Office, said that as the only venue for the Asian Games in Shangcheng District Street, in order to further create the atmosphere of the Asian Games, calls on the white-collar workers of the building to participate in the Asian Games, serve the Asian Games, and contribute to the Asian Games. Next, the street will pass through the Asian Games venues at noon through the bus, building fun games, sports-themed club performances, welcome the Asian Games mobile check-in, gashapon machine Asian Games More than ten carriers, such as knowledge quiz, Asian Games city volunteer training, singing for the Asian Games to learn sign language to welcome the Asian Paralympics, carried out a series of activities for the Asian Games to enter the building. At that time, the street will invite enterprises in the jurisdiction, co-construction units, party members and the masses to participate together, so that white-collar workers in the building can experience the Asian Games venues, experience the Asian Games projects, optimize the business environment, and create a city image of “the most beautiful Hangzhou” and “the most beautiful new city”.