There is the label of the 2017 world champion Damiano Lnzi on the triptych of Piedmontese verticals. The Mondolè circuit concluded on Thursday with the last race won by Damiano Lenzi, who also recorded the best time of the course over the 3 races. Among women, Francesca Zucco returns to victory over Chiara Musso, but the best time remains with the latter. 100 athletes have passed in the three tests and 50 have concluded all three.

Positive result for this new circuit with a simple, light format and within everyone’s reach: routes that are always the same on the track, low registration costs, to open up the world of “bib numbers” to everyone. The route, as for the first test, involved a total difference in height of 700 meters with about 4.5 km: after having touched the Rocche hut, the competitors continued in the gully that leads to Colla Bauzano to then conclude their effort on Cima Durand.

Now the Sci Club Tre Rifugi is still waiting for all the athletes on February 25th in Artesina for the Mondolè Skimarathon, a 23 km race with a difference in altitude of 2000 m on a night track. Info and registration on the site www.trerifugi.it

