Home » VERTICAL OF LAKE COMO
Sports

VERTICAL OF LAKE COMO

by admin
VERTICAL OF LAKE COMO

Uncertain weather forecasts, hazy skies but excellent visibility allowed all the athletes to run in safety, after the bad weather in recent days has worried the organization, however very ready to adapt the route if necessary. The demanding and steep track was made even more technical and selective by the rains, making the terrain slippery but highly spectacular, and there was a tussle between the protagonists right from the first ramps that leave the center of the unique lakeside town.

The spectacular route challenging overhanging the lake it has a development of 4.7 km in length and 1.150mt. with a positive difference in height, it involved athletes from the province and beyond, also attracting athletes of national caliber such as Luca Curti who stopped the chrono at 44’03” and foreign athletes also from nearby Switzerland.

In the men’s race there was an immediate challenge between the strong cross-country skier Luca Curti and the local Luca Albini of Athletics Pidaggia, after an exchange of positions in the characteristic hamlet of Monti di Carate, the athlete from Bergamo climbed a gear and set a pace incredible showing up alone on arrival at the summit by writing his name in the roll of honor of this competition, followed by Luca Lanfranconi, Davide Zugnoni and Manuel Molteni.

While in the race in pink seal for the Swiss Paola Stampanoni who with an impressive pace was able to put the very strong athlete and specialist of the only up races in crisis Corinna Ghirardi, with a time of 50’16 “by setting the new course record, closed the top five Gisella Berretta, Ilaria Bianchi and Susanna Serafini.

See also  Semi-finals of the Europa League: Leverkusen vs. Rome: offensive weakness meets defensive bulwark

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!

You may also like

Fiorentina is wrong, Inter is not: the Coppa...

Mäki in the film as a Finnish client....

“It doesn’t matter what job you do, you...

Yuhang Cultural and Creative Life Week will kick...

Giro d’Italia: Dainese wins 17th stage in sprint

Reggiana-Catanzaro, Super Cup: it’s the year of the...

After watching Frisbee and watching basketball, the two...

Karviná did not take advantage of the first...

Herbalife renews the agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo –...

Ice hockey: attractive opponents for “bulls” and “sharks”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy