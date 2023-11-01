Home » VERTICAL OF THE MUGHERA | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

VERTICAL OF THE MUGHERA | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
VERTICAL OF THE MUGHERA | Sportdimontagna.com

Tiziano Moia from Friuli and Jessica Pardin from France won the Vertical de la Mughéra, while Matteo Lora and Mojka Koligar from Slovenia were crowned the winners of the VK OPEN Championship circuit by ISF of which the only-up race was the final. On the acrobatic ascent overlooking the lake with a 1100 m elevation gain in three 3 kilometers, starting on the Marconi lakefront at 60 meters above sea level and finishing at 1160 meters above sea level, Moia sent his adversaries a clear message. For him, it was real solo run towards the finish line, which he crossed in 38’02”. Joining him on the podium was Daniele Fontana (38’22”) and Andrea Elia (38’38”). Marcello Ugazio came in 4th and Jan Oller Torrella took 5th place.

In the women’s category, everyone trailed Jessica Pardin from France (47’17”) who passed Valentina Belotti (2nd at 47’44”) in the final stretch. Anna Hofer (48’24”) took third place. Mojca Koligar and Silvia Lara Dieguez rounded out the top five of the day.

The times to beat remain 36’02” by Rémi Bonnet (2018) and Andrea Mayr 42’43” (2021).

CLICH HERE FOR RESULTS!!

CLICH HERE FOR PHOTOS BY COLLINGE, BERGAMASCHI & GALE!!

See also  atalanta-lecce Serie A, results in real time

You may also like

Zverev rallies to victory while Hulkac impresses in...

storm Ciaran still does not allow a safe...

Rayados Bounce Back with Convincing 3-0 Victory over...

The 2034 World Cup will be held in...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Gears Up for Crucial...

SOCCER ONLINE: Sparta goes to a small derby...

Arnovis Dalmero Claims Gold for Colombia in Long...

[Fototifo] Triestina-Vicenza 2023-24 | Sports People

The Challenges and Impact of UBE in the...

Tennis: Pegula first semi-finalist at WTA finals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy