VERTICAL PIN | Sportdimontagna.com

VERTICAL PIN | Sportdimontagna.com

The new organizational team led by Loris Dallatorre has brought more than 80 athletes along the way. Departure at 9.00 from the church of Bresimo and arrival on the top of Monte Pin after 5km and 1390 meters in altitude. Path that was covered by the winner, Simone Costa, in 54’16”.

Second place for Alex Rigo in 56’19” and third for Gabriele Fedrizzi in 56’30”. Henry Hofer’s record held in 2017 at the first edition still stands.

As far as women are concerned, Thaler Edeltraud wins, thus winning his fourth victory out of four editions held. Second Valentina Zappini detached by 10′ and third Emanuela Fossati with another 3′ of detachment.

(Thomas Martini's photo)

