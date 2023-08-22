VERTICAL ROVEDATTI BIVOUAC | Sportdimontagna.com

120 athletes at the start and numerous fans arrived at the finish line to cheer and eat a sandwich in company in what has in fact become a classic mid-August appointment for agonists and amateurs.

On the selective 3.8km route with D+700m which from the Biorca hamlet to Tartano took the athletes to the Rovedatti bivouac at an altitude of 1850m, the two ski mountaineering blues, favorites on the eve, did not disappoint. Right from the start and on the first ramps towards the Fognini hamlet, the Cs Esercito color bearer immediately made it clear that this year he would race for second position.

Behind him there was a tussle for the remaining steps of the podium, with the Valtellina Team standard bearer Davide Della Mina and the CSI Morbegno junior Francesco Bongio who tried to take the lead on the other pursuers.

Upon arrival in La Motta, where the Rovedatti bivouac is located, victory for Michele Boscacci (Cs Esercito) with a time of 30’41”. The best time to beat, however, remains 29’08” signed in 2022 by Andrea Prandi Second position for Francesco Bongio (Csi Morbegno) in 31’43”, while Erik Panatti (Kv Lagunc) completed the podium with a comeback race. For him a time of 32’20”. Final fourth position for Davide Trentin (Corner Team), ahead of Marco Leoni (Team Valtellina) in fifth place.The top ten who arrived at the bivouac complete in the following order: Caneva (Talamona), Matteo Corazza (Team Valtellina), Giovanni Tacchini (Team Valtellina) and Martino Utzeri (Premana) .

Alba De Silvestro (Cs Esercito) who completed the ascent to the bivouac with a time of 38’17” for the women’s ski mountaineering from Veneto, but Valtellina by adoption. Success for her too, but ninety records. The time to beat in the pink challenge remains Barbara Sangalli’s 38’05” who placed second on Monday with a time of 40’50”, followed in third position by Cinzia Cucchi (Castelrider) from Talamona in 42’30”. Behind them fourth position for Elisa Mazzolini (Team Valtellina) and fifth for her teammate Skye Sturm.

After this event, the Valtellina Team is ready to get back on the field, with the organization of the 9th edition of the Colmen Vertical, valid as the 9th round of the Goinup circuit, scheduled for Wednesday 6 September, in the evening version.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

