VERTICAL TOVEL | Sportdimontagna.com

The Vertical Tovel is back on the calendar on Saturday 5th August. After a four-year hiatus, the uphill-only mountain running competition, which develops over a length of 4.3 km and with a positive difference in height of 1,100 metres, in a landscape of extraordinary beauty which has the Alpine lake of Tovel, in Val di Non, returns with renewed enthusiasm to all passionate runners and mountain lovers.

Once the seasons of the pandemic and the restrictions it has imposed have been archived, the organizing committee led by the new president Andrea Zanini, who took over from Manuel Menapace forced to take a step back due to professional commitments after having managed the first steps of the event with professionalism and sharing, has decided to start again with determination, proposing a trio of events, first and foremost the fourth edition of Vertical Tovel.

The first confirmation concerns the race course. The start is scheduled at 9.30 in the locality of Glare, at an altitude of 970 metres, then immediately afterwards the athletes will face the climb towards the Malga Tuena stallion, then the evocative passage between two rock spurs in the Crozi del Bigio area will follow, with the expected arrival at an altitude of 2,075 meters in the locality of Busa dell’Om, a perched terrace in the presence of elegant and dizzying Dolomite walls.

A race track that has a particular charm and it is therefore no coincidence that names of international importance appear in the roll of honor, such as those of Soandro Davide Magnini, who won the last edition and holds the record with 38’39”, and of the French naturalized Italian Stephanie Jimenez, who won two editions of the Vertical Tovel.

Entries for the 2023 edition will officially open on Monday 1 May and can be sent using the appropriate form on the official website of the event, at verticaltovel.it.

The fee is set at 25 euros and includes a rich goodie bag, which will contain Montura gadgets and numerous typical local products, such as Melinda apples, Felicetti pasta, Forst beer, Pejo water and Marzadro grappa. The cost also includes the meal to be eaten at Malga Tuena starting at 11.30, where the awards will also take place. The prize that will be awarded to the first and first classified is original, a wooden trophy carved by a local artist.

In the summer season, the organizing committee has also planned the organization of «El Sbregon», a singular competition in the evening version of vertical running along the streets of the town of Tuenno up to the cross under the Malghetto, with a development of 1,700 meters and a of 370 meters, which is scheduled for Wednesday 14 June. Furthermore, a torchlight vigil was organized in memory of Andrea Concini, a boy from Tuenno, who tragically passed away in an accident in the mountains in December 2019.

Information and updates can be found on the event’s website and on its Facebook and Instagram social channels.