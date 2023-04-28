Home » Veselý led Barcelona to a second quarterfinal win over Žalgiris with 26 points
Sports

Veselý led Barcelona to a second quarterfinal win over Žalgiris with 26 points

Barcelona leads the series 2-0 and is one step away from advancing to the Final Four. But she worked much harder for the victory than in the first match, which she won by a difference of 22 points. This time, she ran away from her opponent by the biggest difference until the very end, when she jumped to eight points.

Advancement can be secured on Wednesday in Kaunas, which will host the final tournament at the end of May.

Quarter-finals of the playoffs of the European Basketball League – 2nd matches:
FC Barcelona – Žalgiris Kaunas 89:81 (Vesely 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, Satoranský 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists for home team)
Olympiakos Piraeus – Fenerbahce Istanbul 78:82, series status 1:1.
