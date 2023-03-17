Home Sports Veselý scored 21 points, Satoranský 13, and Barcelona beat Red Star in the Euroleague
Veselý scored 21 points, Satoranský 13, and Barcelona beat Red Star in the Euroleague

Veselý also added six rebounds to his best shooting performance in this Euroleague season, another Czech representative, Tomáš Satoranský, contributed 13 points and five assists as a point guard.

Just as Veselý scored 21 points, home winger Nikola Mirotic scored three more points for the opposing team’s Argentinian playmaker Facundo Campazzo.

Barcelona have won their 19th game in the 29th round and hold third place in the table, one win behind Real and two behind leaders Olympiakos.

European Basketball League – 29th round:
Bayern Munich – Alba Berlin 75:76
FC Barcelona – Crvena zvezda Belgrade 85:79 (for home team Veselý 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, Satoranský 13 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds)
1. Olympiakos Piraeus 29 21 8 2455:2195 72,4
2. Real Madrid 29 20 9 2461:2275 69,0
3. FC Barcelona 29 19 10 2341:2243 65,5
4. Monaco 29 19 10 2432:2365 65,5
5. Fenerbahce Istanbul 28 17 11 2358:2246 60,7
6. Maccabi Tel Aviv 29 16 13 2393:2376 55,2
7. Partizan Belgrade 29 16 13 2451:2392 55,2
8. baskonia vitoria 29 15 14 2503:2440 51,7
9. Žalgiris Kaunas 29 15 14 2194:2259 51,7
10. Valencia 29 14 15 2406:2480 48,3
11. Anadolu Efes Istanbul 29 14 15 2382:2359 48,3
12. It was on 29 13 16 2281:2365 44,8
13. Milan 28 12 16 2059:2151 42,9
14. Crvena zvezda Belgrade 29 12 17 2206:2283 41,4
15. Bayern Munich 29 11 18 2227:2308 37,9
16. Panathinaikos Athens 29 10 19 2287:2390 34,5
17. Alba Berlin 29 8 21 2309:2455 27,6
18. Villeurbanne 29 8 21 2174:2337 27,6

