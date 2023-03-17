Veselý also added six rebounds to his best shooting performance in this Euroleague season, another Czech representative, Tomáš Satoranský, contributed 13 points and five assists as a point guard.

Just as Veselý scored 21 points, home winger Nikola Mirotic scored three more points for the opposing team’s Argentinian playmaker Facundo Campazzo.

Barcelona have won their 19th game in the 29th round and hold third place in the table, one win behind Real and two behind leaders Olympiakos.

European Basketball League – 29th round: Bayern Munich – Alba Berlin 75:76 FC Barcelona – Crvena zvezda Belgrade 85:79 (for home team Veselý 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, Satoranský 13 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds)