Veselý shone with 27 points, Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Europa League

Veselý shone with 27 points, Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Europa League

Veselý converted 12 of 18 shots from the field and all three free throws. The Czech representative was clearly the best scorer of the match. He fell short of his maximum in the Europa League by five points. He also added four rebounds. Tomáš Satoranský recorded two points and six rebounds.

After three quarters, Barcelona was losing by two points, but with a great start to the final part, they took a 74:62 lead and decided. She improved her unsuccessful record from the last time – she won only twice in the previous eight competitive matches. Real did not succeed after a streak of 11 victories.

“It was a totally different match. We knew how to play. We fought from the start, played well in defense and stayed focused on the things we had to do,” Veselý told Euroleague TV. “We have to get on with it and forget about the December we had. Just after the end of the year we had, to beat Real Madrid, an incredible team, is great for us,” he added.

European League – 18th round: FC Barcelona – Real Madrid 83:78 (for home VESELÝ 27 points, 4 rebounds, SATORANSKý 2 points, 6 rebounds) Valencia – Anadolu Efes Istanbul 93:88 Baskonia – Panathinaikos Athens 75:73 Bologna – Bayern Munich 85 :831.Real Madrid181621565:135088,92.Bologna181351486:144972,23.FC Barcelona181261485:142266,74.Maccabi Tel Aviv181171563:155761,15.Panathinaikos Athens181081469:142655,66.Olympus iakos Piraeus181081395:133155.67.Monaco181081465:144055.68 , 413Milan187111418:139138,914.Crvena zvezda Belgrade187111459:144638,915.Anadolu Efes Istanbul187111469: 157338.916.Žalgiris Kaunas186121412:145133.317.Alba Berlin183151362:154316.718.Villeurbanne182161410:158211.1

