Twenty-six-year-old Kuchta scored three goals in three matches in the top flight in March. With two goals, he helped to win over Teplice 4:1, he also scored in Ostrava in a 3:0 triumph. In the last match before the national team break, he did not register among the scorers, Sparta still won on the pitch of Hradec Králové in his asylum in Mladá Boleslav 2:0 and is second behind the city rival Slavia by only a score.

In the poll, Kuchta surpassed his club and national teammate Tomáš Čvančara and Jan Chramost from Jablonec. They also scored three goals in March, while Chramosta played only two matches.

Like Sparta, Bohemians also won all three league matches in March. The “kangaroos” under the leadership of Veselý first won in Liberec (3:1) for the first time in the history of the independent league, then they dealt with Pardubice (2:0) and then for the first time since October 1996 they triumphed on the field of the defending champions from Pilsen (2:1). although they finished weakened. As a result, the Vršovice team moved to fourth place in the incomplete table.