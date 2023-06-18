Home » Vesely’s 18 points helped Barcelona’s basketball players win their second final
Vesely’s 18 points helped Barcelona’s basketball players win their second final

With 18 points, Jan Veselý was the second best scorer of Barcelona, ​​which also won the second playoff final of the Spanish basketball league. In a dramatic match, they beat Real Madrid 86:85 and are one win away from the title. Tomáš Satoranský contributed to the win with four points and five rebounds. The Catalan club can win the jubilee 20th championship title on Tuesday, when it will be played in Madrid.

