Continue the beautiful friendship between Loris Capirossifamous world champion driver, ed epoch motorsthe workshop in Trezzo D’Adda (Milan) where Denys Maiorino and his team give new life to vintage Vespas only.

After the amusing interview in the “Il Boss delle Vespa” program, available on the Epoca Motors YouTube channel, Epoca Motors and Loris Capirossi have in fact decided to create the “Vespa Special Capirex”, i.e. a replica of Loris’ personal Vespa, just refurbished point at the workshop of Dennis Maiorino.

“We have limited the edition to just ten copies. As many as 8 were sold in just 20 minutes from the announcement on social media”, says Denys Maiorino with a smile. “Actually we only wanted to make three, but there were too many requests and we decided to make a few more”.

The last two Vespas, number 9 and number 10 will be sold to the highest bidder. The color is obviously red, with Capirossi’s number 65 clearly visible. There is, on each Vespa, the signature of Loris Capirossi, right under the plate.

“A really beautiful friendship was born with Loris. Among Vespa aficionados, we understand each other and the idea of ​​being able to create one-of-a-kind pieces gives emotion to all of us in the workshop and I believe also to those who can take home a Vespa Special… even more special”, explains Denys Maiorino, describing the one that a simple commercial transaction.