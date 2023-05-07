Veteran cadres across the province help the Asian Games Volunteer Service Launching Ceremony Held in Hangzhou-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The launching ceremony of the province’s veteran cadres to help the Asian Games volunteer service was held in Hangzhou

On the morning of May 6, the launching ceremony of the “Yinyaozhijiang Walking with the Asian Games” veteran cadres in the province to help the Asian Games Volunteer Service was held in Canal Square, Gongshu District, Hangzhou.

The event is sponsored by the Bureau of Veteran Cadres of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Office of Civilization of Zhejiang Province, guided by the Organizing Committee of the 19th Asian Games, and undertaken by the Bureau of Veteran Cadres of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Office of Civilization of Hangzhou City.

The event kicked off with the veteran cadres’ “Welcome to the Asian Games” Latin dance performance. The promotional video of “Walking with the Asian Games—Veteran Volunteers in Action” was played on the spot. Representatives of veteran cadres and volunteers read out the letter of proposal and presented paper-cut works to the Asian Games Organizing Committee. The event also released the list of the first batch of 33 veteran cadres to help the Asian Games volunteer service points, and presented flags to 11 veteran cadres to help the Asian Games volunteer service teams.

53 old cadre volunteer service teams from the host cities of the Asian Games carried out volunteer services such as Asian Games cultural promotion, medical services, donating calligraphy and painting, handicraft production, legal consultation, financial anti-fraud, and crossing the “digital divide”. In addition to the main venue, the six cities of Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua and other regions in the province also carried out volunteer services for veteran cadres to help the Asian Games on the same day.

The province’s veteran cadres’ work departments will continue to cooperate systematically, organize and carry out a series of activities for veteran cadres to help the Asian Games in various forms and characteristics according to local conditions, and contribute to the success of the Asian Games.