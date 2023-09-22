Veteran star Murray has his sights set on the 2024 Olympics

At 36 years old, Andy Murray still has a big goal in mind. The Brit hopes that he can compete in his fifth and probably last Olympic Games next year. Murray became a two-time gold medalist in singles in London at Wimbledon in 2012 and four years later in Rio. But he missed Tokyo in 2021 due to an injury. “I would really like to play in the Olympics again,” said Murray in Zhuhai.

However, he competed in the doubles despite being injured; he even preferred the doubles because of his partner Joe Salisbury. “We were even close to a medal,” said Murray, who was eliminated in the quarter-finals with Salisbury. After an operation in 2019 with an artificial hip, the three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one has played his way back into the top ranks of the world and is currently 41.

