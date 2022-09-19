Muggia takes home the Dolomiti Cup, San Giovanni Trieste takes the Zampieri Memorial and Old Stars Sanremo wins the City of Belluno.

Memorial Zampieri, all participating teams

Here are the teams that participated in the Memorial Zampieri City of Belluno Trophy reserved for Veterans, which took place between San Vito and Cortina.

Here they are the three winning teams at the end of the event organized by the Belluno Veterans. In total, there were seven teams participating in the 30th tournament “City of Belluno – Memorial Paolo Zampieri”, played between the fields of San Vito di Cadore and Cortina: in addition to the two teams from Trieste and the Ligurian association, Belluno himself took the field , the Vecio Pinde Verona, the French from Ardeche Francia and Atalanta.

From the point of view of the program, after the welcome and the official presentation of the teams which took place on Friday in a real institutional moment, the challenges of the group stage and then the various finals were played on Saturday.

As for the results, in the Dolomiti Cup Muggia won 1-0 over Vecio Pinde, while San Giovanni Trieste defeated Atalanta 1-0 in the Memorial Zampieri. Finally, the City of Belluno went to the Sanremo which trimmed three to the Ardeche. However, the event was not limited to sports competitions alone. Indeed, the intent of the tournament has always been to introduce guests to the Belluno area. For this reason, the various teams – a total of about 200 people including athletes and companions – were hosted over the weekend in the hotels in the area and were able to enjoy a tourist trip to discover the most evocative villages and locations of the Cadore Dolomites.

The “Città di Belluno – Memorial Paolo Zampieri” tournament then allowed the Belluno Veterans to donate all the funds raised during the event to the Cortina White Cross. In fact, it is a tradition to support voluntary associations that stand out for their commitment in the localities where the event takes place.