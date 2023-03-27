Xinhua News Agency, Qingdao, March 26 (Reporters Zhang Wuyue, Zhou Xin, Gao Meng) The 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships ended in Qingdao a few days ago. As the first national A-class swimming event in the past two years, 672 athletes from 26 teams across the country competed in 41 events. A total of 34 of them reached the World Championship A standard 85 times. machine.

Good results

In the men’s 50m breaststroke preliminaries, Qin Haiyang of the Shanghai team set an Asian record of 26.63 seconds and won the championship in one fell swoop in the final. “Judging from the recent training feedback, I already have this strength, and breaking the Asian record is a matter of course.” Qin Haiyang said.

On March 24, Qin Haiyang of the Shanghai team won the championship with a time of 26.77 in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke final.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Luo Yuan

Wang Changhao of the Tianjin team improved the national record twice in the men’s 50m butterfly in the preliminaries and finals, setting a new record at 23.25 seconds.

Breaking the national record twice in one day, Wang Changhao was very calm: “I played normally, but I didn’t swim for 23 seconds, which was still a bit worse than my psychological expectation. Next, I have to heal my waist injury and meet the next round in a better state.” One match.”

The three Tokyo Olympic champions performed steadily: Zhang Yufei tied her own national record in the women’s 50-meter butterfly with a time of 25.32 seconds. She won three gold medals in this competition; Wang Shun won four gold medals and Li Bingjie won six gold medals.

“During the winter training, my short-distance ability has improved and I am more adaptable to the high-intensity training mode. This year’s competitions are also very intensive. I will use the competition as a substitute for training, and look forward to saving my best state for the World Championships and Asian Games.” Li Bingjie said. .

Veterans are not “old”

Wu Peng, who is about to turn 36, was a little nervous when he stood on the edge of the pool again. Ten years have passed since he last participated in a national competition.

“The result is not as good as expected, but it can be regarded as fulfilling the task set for myself and reaching the standard.” Wu Peng said. In the men’s 50-meter freestyle preliminaries, he reached the national championship standard in 23.81 seconds, and ranked fifth in the 50-meter butterfly competition.

The National Spring Swimming Championships is the “starting” event for young athletes to lead to top players. Only players who have reached the corresponding standards are eligible to participate in higher-level national championships and then qualify for international competitions. But this year’s spring championship is listed as the first qualifying event for the Fukuoka World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games. Many “veterans” have qualified for the Asian Games, taking this Spring Championships as a new starting point.

Fu Yuanhui is 27 years old this year. In the past two years, she has faded out due to injuries. In the end, she ranked third in the 50-meter backstroke. Wang Xueer, a player from Guangdong who is two years younger than her, won the championship.

On March 22, Zhejiang team player Fu Yuanhui competed in the women’s 100m backstroke final.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xia Yifang

“The Asian Games are held right in front of my house. I want to try it.” Fu Yuanhui is still the “Master Fu” with a hot heart and quick words.

The London Olympic double champion Ye Shiwen, who came back for the second time, ended the battle with the 200-meter breaststroke champion and the 200-meter medley runner-up. She summed up her performance with “surprise”. Ye Shiwen became famous at the Asian Games at the age of 14, and Ye Shiwen, who has experienced ups and downs since then, has shown a different kind of confidence and certainty.

On March 23, Ye Shiwen of the Zhejiang team won the championship with a time of 2:24.01 in the women’s 200m breaststroke final.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xia Yifang

“The charm of competitive sports lies in fighting bravely, but also accepting the result of possible failure and facing everything with a normal heart.” Ye Shiwen said.

“Nova” shines

The 17-year-old Henan player Wang Haoyu won the men’s 100-meter freestyle with a time of 47.89 seconds, just a hair’s breadth away from the national record of 47.65 seconds shared by Ning Zetao and Pan Zhanle.

“Wang Haoyu has shown swimming talent since he was a child, with strong explosive power and talent in short distances. As he grows older, his performance is also improving year by year. After entering the national team, he has benefited from group training.” Coach Xing Chao explain.

On March 19, Wang Haoyu from the Henan team reached the finish line in the final. He won the first place in the men’s 100m freestyle with a time of 47.89 seconds.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

Since Xing Chao and Wang Haoyu entered the national team in August last year, they have formed a “three-in-one team” with Zheng Kunliang and Wang Haibo of the Zhejiang team to train and motivate each other.

Zheng Kunliang’s disciple, 18-year-old Pan Zhanle, missed most of the events due to physical discomfort. He caught up with the “last train” on the last competition day, refreshed his personal best and won the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle. Another disciple, Fei Liwei, broke through the 15-point mark for the first time in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle, which is the best result in China in recent years.

Wang Haibo’s disciple Yu Yiting won the women’s 200-meter and 400-meter individual medley championships, and is expected to take over the baton of the “first sister” of the Chinese women’s medley from the Olympic champion and senior sister Ye Shiwen.

Talking about the feeling of fighting side by side with “Sister Xiaoye”, Yu Yiting said: “It’s the kind of competition I yearn for, which makes me feel very excited. They are all struggling. Why don’t we young players not fight?”

The National Swimming Championships and World Championships Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou in May. Veterans and new stars will go all out to qualify.

