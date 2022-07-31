Stefano Mancini

After four world titles and 53 victories, Sebastian Vettel has decided that that’s enough. Formula 1 has given him a lot, but in recent seasons he has been stingy with satisfactions. It is not the talent that he has aged at 35: it is the desire to squeeze it and exploit it to the limit that has run out. Exhausted in the face of recent disappointments and the failure of the last two dreams: reliving a cycle of successes at Schumacher in Ferrari and celebrating the Monza Grand Prix with the red suit, on the podium suspended above the stream of fans.

Enzo Ferrari said that the drivers lose a second per child. The story goes that Schumacher put seven headlines on the bulletin board despite two children waiting for him at home. Maybe in Sebastian’s case the Drake was right. «The decision has matured over time – explained the German driver in a press conference at the Hungaroring, where the last GP before the summer break will take place on Sunday -. Whenever I left my three children at home, questions grew in my mind. In the end, the desire to be with the family prevailed over the pleasure of running which I still feel ». The new look, long hair and beard, pacifist messages, environmentalism, were all signs of an inner process in which the rhythms and smells of life change, “the open air, nature and its wonders, chocolate , the aroma of bread ». Sebastian Vettel’s sporting history begins at the end of the 90s in the Schumacher family’s kart track. Michael sees him, gives him advice, helps him grow. The success in Monza at the wheel of a Toro Rosso makes the 21-year-old Sebastian the youngest driver to win a GP, a record beaten in 2016 by Verstappen. In 2010 he was champion for the first time in the sprint with Alonso’s Ferrari, and repeated in the following three seasons. In 2015 he replaces Alonso in Maranello. 2017 looks like a good year, 2018 even more, if it didn’t make some serious mistakes. Singapore is his latest win. In 2019 he finds Leclerc as a teammate, and it is not an easy coexistence. 2020 is the last year in Italy. Then the move to Aston Martin. In 2021 he finishes 12th, this year he is 14th. Credits. –

