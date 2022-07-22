Home Sports Vettel,McLaren,Contratto,Aston Martin
The German: “I said that at some point I would sit at the table. Me in McLaren? I know some people there, they are just rumors”

The performance of the Aston Martin is anything but exciting but Sebastian Vettel, who has nevertheless collected 15 of the 18 points collected so far by the British team owned by a consortium of Canadians led by Lawrence Stroll has no intention of giving up. Despite the age of 35 and the three children who are waiting for him at home. Speaking on the eve of the French GP, the 4-time world champion announced that he is negotiating the renewal of his contract. “I am talking to the team and there is a clear intention to continue, said the former Ferrari driver.” I said that the talks would start at some point “, which has now happened.

However, Vettel said he had yet to decide whether to continue at Aston Martin or move elsewhere, and at the same time rejected the McLaren connection. “I know some people there, but they’re just rumors,” he said.

Vettel had signed a two-year deal with Aston Martin after leaving Ferrari at the end of 2019.

