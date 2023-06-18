Vettori defeated by Cannonier in Las Vegas – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

The Mezzocorona fighter declared loser by the judges at the end of the 5 rounds after suffering throughout the match

Marvin Vectors he’s fought in Las Vegas, but this time it’s a loss that really hurts. a bad setback for the Mezzocorona fighter, defeated at the end of five rounds.

Vince Jared Cannonier, the man who lived in Alaska with a military background and weighed up to 300 pounds, even though he now fights at middleweight. This time, Vettori was missing something. He fought back blow for blow, stood until the end but had no initiative in his attacks on him. Indeed, he continued to suffer without finding the right reaction. Two years ago, in 2021, Vettori was fighting for the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya: since then for him two victories (Paulo Costa and Roman Dolidze) and three defeats, two of which are predictable (Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker).

In the first round Vectors too wait-and-see, an attitude that gave confidence to his opponent. So much so that in the second round Cannonier started strong, pushing Marvin against the wall and storming him with various precise and powerful combinations. A wound then opened on the face of the Italian fighter. The problem for Vettori who cornered failed to react. He missed just the shot that could intimidate Cannonier. On the contrary, as the minutes went by he gathered more and more courage: he brought him to the ground and started hitting him in bursts. When the final five-round siren sounded, Cannonier obviously won this challenge by unanimous decision of the judges. It was a triumph for him. Instead, Vettori will have to leave and resume his journey to return to what it once was. See also Olbia turns out to be so small and fragile