Vezenkov-Mirotic, connected futures. And what will Sacramento do? The analysis

The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes, Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos and Olimpia Milano. Everything, closely connected. He talks about it Mozart in today’s day.

The Serbian site starts from the renewal of Harrison Barnes with the Sacramento Kingas: 54 million dollars for three years. And this could have a cascading effect on the European market.

Why? During the night the free-agency NBA starts, Sasha Vezenkov, mvp of the last EuroLeague, awaits a move from the Sacramento Kings. He enters, credibly on the 4th of July.

After the renewal of Barnes, however, the Kings remain 18 million dollars in the salary cap, which must also include the credible renewal of Domantas Sabonis, the star of the team.

A four-year, $120 million deal would leave $10 million under the roof for the California franchise. These for a free agent, or for Trey Lyles’ renewal.

The player has closed his two-year contract worth a total of 5 million euros, and he’s a strong winger. For his part, Vezenkov could not receive more than 7.7 million dollars a year, according to the “Roomn Exception”, with a 5% increase in the second season.

Unreal figures for European basketball, but the figures in the United States are up to them, and the taxes are paid by the players. So it comes down to around $4 million. But it’s not over yet.

Olympiacos are entitled to a 1.5 million buyout, again in dollars. 50% from Sacramento, 50% from the player. So the player would be left with 3 million dollars, still a lot of money for the European market, and tied to every player’s dream, the NBA.

But here we are talking about maximum figures, and Sacramento could now also find that it no longer has room for the Bulgarian winger. Vezenkov collected 900,000 euros in his last contract with Olympiacos, now the Greek club would be ready to significantly adjust the agreement expiring in 2025.

That is 2.2 million euros per season until 2027. If Sacramento were to take a step back, the player would fall to his feet, Olympiacos would have their star and would leave the race to Nikola Mirotic, excluding a heavy opponent for Olimpia Milano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

