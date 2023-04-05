Home Sports VfB Stuttgart and Hoeneß in the DFB Cup semifinals after winning in Nuremberg
VfB Stuttgart and Hoeneß in the DFB Cup semifinals after winning in Nuremberg

VfB Stuttgart and Hoeneß in the DFB Cup semifinals after winning in Nuremberg

Sebastian Hoeneß managed a lackluster debut victory as coach of VfB Stuttgart and led the Swabians to the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. The bottom of the table in the Bundesliga won 1-0 (0-0) in the black and red atmosphere of 1. FC Nuremberg and made it into the top four teams for the first time since 2013. Enzo Millot redeemed the Swabians in a long, balanced game on Wednesday evening in the 83rd minute.

The success in the DFB Cup does not solve Stuttgart’s relegation worries in the Bundesliga, but it can provide the necessary push in the fight to stay in the class. Especially before the game on Sunday against Keller’s competitor VfL Bochum. For the “club” the end of the cup is the next mood dampener in the already difficult football weeks. “After a slow start, we took control of the game in the second half. It was a work victory, but a deserved one,” said VfB sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth on Sky. “It wasn’t easy for Sebastian Hoeneß in such a short time, so we’re very happy.”

50,000 fans turned Nuremberg’s Max Morlock Stadium into a cauldron right from the start. The rush, which was unusual for Franconian conditions, even led to such massive problems on arrival that the game was kicked off 30 minutes later than planned. At least for the supporters who had hoped for playful highlights, the wait wasn’t worth it at first.

Hoeneß comes on for Guirassy and Millot

In the early minutes, the action took place exclusively between the penalty areas, intense duels in midfield determined the game. Stuttgart, where Hoeneß called Atakan Karazor, Luca Pfeiffer, Chris Führich and Borna Sosa into the starting XI, were slightly superior – but the guests only rarely made it into the top third against well defending Franks around FCN debutant Jannes Horn.

