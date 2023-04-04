VfB Stuttgart dismisses coach Bruno Labbadia – the successor has already been determined
There were indications that the clear defeat against Union Berlin was the deciding factor in the end. VfB Stuttgart parted ways with their hapless coach Bruno Labbadia. His record is more than sobering. A successor has already been found.
NAfter 120 days, Bruno Labbadia’s rescue mission at VfB Stuttgart failed. The bottom of the table in the Bundesliga has parted ways with the 57-year-old coach. The club confirmed this on Monday afternoon. “Sky” and “Bild” had previously reported on the end. The 0: 3 at 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday – the seventh defeat of the Swabians under Labbadia in the last nine games in the championship – was therefore the decisive point.
A successor has already been determined. Sebastian Hoeneß has signed a contract until 2025, which is independent of the league – i.e. also applies to relegation. “I have a great emotional connection to VfB. I’ve been with the club as a fan since I was young, I played here myself for several years and won the German championship title with the U17s in 1999,” said Hoeneß in a statement from the club. The 40-year-old coached TSG Hoffenheim until the end of last season. With the quarterfinals on Wednesday (6 p.m. / Sky) in the DFB Cup at second division 1. FC Nürnberg, the first serious test awaits the new coach before the relegation duel at VfL Bochum on Sunday.
Labbadia initially led the training on Sunday, and those responsible around CEO Alexander Wehrle held talks about his future. After further negotiations on Monday, they came to the conclusion that Labbadia am Neckar will not continue. Since taking office on December 5, Stuttgart have only won one game in the Bundesliga, a good two weeks ago they slipped to last place. The third relegation of the five-time German champion since 2016 is getting closer.
“Bruno worked with the team with great commitment and passion from day one, but unfortunately this didn’t pay off in the form of points. Ultimately, we came to the realization that we need new impetus,” said CEO Alexander Wehrle at Aus Labbadias. “The turnaround didn’t work out and despite some good performances, we lost more ground in the fight for staying up in the last few weeks,” added sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth. Hoeneß’ commitment is also one with prospects beyond the season, Wohlgemuth continued.
After the departure of coach Pellegrino Matarazzo in mid-October and Michael Wimmer’s intermezzo as an interim solution, Labbadia, who had previously saved some clubs from relegation, was the third coach this season under whom no improvement in performance had been achieved. In his first term between 2010 and 2013, he also managed to stay up with VfB.