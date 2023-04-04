There were indications that the clear defeat against Union Berlin was the deciding factor in the end. VfB Stuttgart parted ways with their hapless coach Bruno Labbadia. His record is more than sobering. A successor has already been found.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Bruno Labbadia was unable to achieve anything in his second term at VfB Stuttgart. Brought as a savior from relegation, there was only one win in eleven games under him

NAfter 120 days, Bruno Labbadia’s rescue mission at VfB Stuttgart failed. The bottom of the table in the Bundesliga has parted ways with the 57-year-old coach. The club confirmed this on Monday afternoon. “Sky” and “Bild” had previously reported on the end. The 0: 3 at 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday – the seventh defeat of the Swabians under Labbadia in the last nine games in the championship – was therefore the decisive point.

A successor has already been determined. Sebastian Hoeneß has signed a contract until 2025, which is independent of the league – i.e. also applies to relegation. “I have a great emotional connection to VfB. I’ve been with the club as a fan since I was young, I played here myself for several years and won the German championship title with the U17s in 1999,” said Hoeneß in a statement from the club. The 40-year-old coached TSG Hoffenheim until the end of last season. With the quarterfinals on Wednesday (6 p.m. / Sky) in the DFB Cup at second division 1. FC Nürnberg, the first serious test awaits the new coach before the relegation duel at VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Sebastian Hoeneß takes on the task of staying up in Stuttgart Source: dpa/Arne Dedert

Labbadia initially led the training on Sunday, and those responsible around CEO Alexander Wehrle held talks about his future. After further negotiations on Monday, they came to the conclusion that Labbadia am Neckar will not continue. Since taking office on December 5, Stuttgart have only won one game in the Bundesliga, a good two weeks ago they slipped to last place. The third relegation of the five-time German champion since 2016 is getting closer.

At VfB there was sheer disillusionment after the defeat against Union Quelle: dpa/Andreas Gora

“Bruno worked with the team with great commitment and passion from day one, but unfortunately this didn’t pay off in the form of points. Ultimately, we came to the realization that we need new impetus,” said CEO Alexander Wehrle at Aus Labbadias. “The turnaround didn’t work out and despite some good performances, we lost more ground in the fight for staying up in the last few weeks,” added sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth. Hoeneß’ commitment is also one with prospects beyond the season, Wohlgemuth continued.

also read

After the departure of coach Pellegrino Matarazzo in mid-October and Michael Wimmer’s intermezzo as an interim solution, Labbadia, who had previously saved some clubs from relegation, was the third coach this season under whom no improvement in performance had been achieved. In his first term between 2010 and 2013, he also managed to stay up with VfB.