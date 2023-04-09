Home Sports VfB Stuttgart defeated VfL Bochum in Bundesliga 3:2
Sebastian Hoeneß and his team achieved an extremely important victory in the fight against relegation on his Bundesliga debut as coach of VfB Stuttgart. The Swabians deservedly won 3-2 (1-0) at VfL Bochum on Sunday in front of 26,000 spectators in the sold-out stadium. As a result, the Stuttgart team left the last place in the table and drew their competitor Bochum deeper into the tight race to stay in the Bundesliga. VfB is three points behind the Revier-Klub.

Four days after reaching the semi-finals of the DFB Cup, Hiroki Ito (14th minute), Serhou Guirassy (60th) and new international Josha Vagnoman (63rd) scored the goals for the guests from the South. After 23 league away games in a row without a win, VfB won again on a foreign pitch. Kevin Stöger scored from the penalty spot for Bochum (58′) before Philipp Hofmann (85′) caused tension again. But it wasn’t enough to win a point.

Stuttgart started for the first time since the beginning of February with their long-injured top scorer Guirassy in the starting line-up. However, a defender provided the early lead – with the involuntary help of a player from Bochum. VfL defender Danilo Soares involuntarily passed the ball after a Borna Sosa cross and Ito, who had moved up, let the VfB fans who had traveled with him cheer with a powerful shot into the corner.

The 1-0 gave the Stuttgarters security. Hoeneß, who coached with a black VfB cap on his head, could be satisfied. The guests let the ball run well through their own ranks at times and were secure on the defensive. It took almost half an hour before Bochum became halfway dangerous for the first time. A header from Takuma Asano was too unplaced and did not pose any problems for goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow.

