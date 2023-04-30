Home » VfB Stuttgart manages a 2-1 win against Gladbach in the Bundesliga
Dhe VfB Stuttgart left the relegation zone in the Bundesliga and gained more self-confidence before the semifinals in the DFB Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ARD). The Swabians won 2-1 (1-0) against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday and thus clinched their first home win since mid-February.

Serhou Guirassy, ​​who was later replaced injured, gave the home side the lead with a heel (22nd minute) before two penalties in the final stages caused a stir again. First, Julian Weigl equalized after a handball from Dan-Axel Zagadou (78th). Then Tanguy Coulibaly brought VfB back into the lead. Immediately before that, Ko Itakura saw the red card for preventing a clear chance to score (82′).

The team of coach Sebastian Hoeneß, who is still unbeaten, benefited from the fact that VfL Bochum only clinched one point against title contenders Borussia Dortmund on Friday evening (1-1). As a result, VfB climbs past Bochum to 15th place. “We’re happy that we were able to give something back to the fans,” said defender Waldemar Anton. “With the fans behind us, we’re always good for a goal. We know that we can do something good here at home in any situation.”

The Gladbachers remained without a win for the third time in a row and remain in the dreary mid-table. Guest coach Daniel Farke had pointed out “the intensity that will emanate from Stuttgart” before kick-off. However, in front of 47,700 spectators, his team couldn’t cope at all with the home side’s powerful start.

