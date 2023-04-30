VfB Stuttgart manages a 2-1 win against Gladbach in the Bundesliga

Dhe VfB Stuttgart left the relegation zone in the Bundesliga and gained more self-confidence before the semifinals in the DFB Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ARD). The Swabians won 2-1 (1-0) against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday and thus clinched their first home win since mid-February.

Serhou Guirassy, ​​who was later replaced injured, gave the home side the lead with a heel (22nd minute) before two penalties in the final stages caused a stir again. First, Julian Weigl equalized after a handball from Dan-Axel Zagadou (78th). Then Tanguy Coulibaly brought VfB back into the lead. Immediately before that, Ko Itakura saw the red card for preventing a clear chance to score (82′).

The team of coach Sebastian Hoeneß, who is still unbeaten, benefited from the fact that VfL Bochum only clinched one point against title contenders Borussia Dortmund on Friday evening (1-1). As a result, VfB climbs past Bochum to 15th place. “We’re happy that we were able to give something back to the fans,” said defender Waldemar Anton. “With the fans behind us, we’re always good for a goal. We know that we can do something good here at home in any situation.”

The Gladbachers remained without a win for the third time in a row and remain in the dreary mid-table. Guest coach Daniel Farke had pointed out “the intensity that will emanate from Stuttgart” before kick-off. However, in front of 47,700 spectators, his team couldn’t cope at all with the home side’s powerful start.

The VfB was handy in the duels, appeared self-confident and always looked for the way to the goal. Guirassy – the most accurate Stuttgart player this season even before the game – was unable to control the ball in a promising position (15′). Just a minute later, Atakan Karazor overshot a finish.

Farke kept gesturing in his coaching zone and tried to shake his team awake – but without success. VfB determined what happened. Jonas Omlin prevented a shot from Enzo Millot from falling behind (21′), but the goalkeeper was unable to intervene when Guirassy scored. However, VfB only celebrated with a delay because the video referee reported a possible offside position. Unlike in 22 of the previous 29 Bundesliga games, VfB didn’t fall behind this time.

Hardly any resistance from Gladbach

The Rhinelanders showed little resistance even after the 0:1. On one of the few opportunities, Fabian Bredlow was there against Alassane Plea, who slipped into the starting XI for the injured Marcus Thuram. VfB coach Hoeneß gave his players two days off after the 1-1 draw at FC Augsburg and gained the feeling “that the relationship between the unconditional will to win and relaxation” was right. This impression was not deceptive. Buoyed by four competitive games unbeaten, Stuttgart continued to press but failed to step up before the break.

The second round started painfully for the scorer. After a collision with Gladbach captain Lars Stindl, Guirassy had to leave the field with support from VfB supervisors and a turban around his head. It is still unclear whether Guirassy can play against Eintracht Frankfurt in the cup semifinals.

“He’s doing pretty well so far. He has a small cut and a small swelling,” said Hoeneß. “At the end of the day, my eyesight was limited. We have to watch that. I don’t want to give the green light too soon, because then there was already a clear swelling to be seen. We have to make sure that this doesn’t continue. But of course I hope that he will be available on Wednesday.”

But even after the personal setback, the Stuttgart opponents and the game were under control. However, Zagadou, who had moved up, missed a more reassuring cushion (70th) and put his team under pressure a little later because he blocked a shot with his arm. Weigl converted the penalty kick and briefly gave Gladbach, who were disappointing overall, hope. Substitute Coulibaly dashed that hope after Itakura fouled Tiago Tomás, who came on for Guirassy, ​​in the penalty area. The Gladbachers never recovered from this quick answer.