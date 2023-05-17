VfB Stuttgart: Situation more and more threatening – Bayer Leverkusen is on the spot

Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

VfB Stuttgart and Bayer 04 Leverkusen drew 1-1 (0-0) in a largely weak game on matchday 32 in the Bundesliga. Serhou Guirassy (57th) for Stuttgart and Exequiel Palacios (70th) for Leverkusen each scored from penalties.

The point for both teams in the final spurt of the season is not enough. After the bitter defeat at Hertha BSC last week and Bochum’s win against Augsburg on Saturday, VfB have fallen back into the relegation zone.

“We were on the verge of a win that we absolutely needed,” said Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß: “It doesn’t feel good for us right now.” The gap to FC Schalke in the relegation rank is only one point. The first non-relegation place is two points away.

For Bayer Leverkusen, who have gone without a win for the third time in a row, the point share is a setback in the battle for European places. The Werkself fell back to seventh place due to the worse goal difference compared to VfL Wolfsburg.

Coach Xabi Alonso described the last ten minutes as “a bit crazy”. A draw was a fair result. Sixth place is still within reach for Leverkusen: “That’s the goal now.”

Uneventful start in Stuttgart

Both teams were concerned about safety from the start. VfB gave the ball to the guests and withdrew a long way. Leverkusen, who started without Florian Wirtz (bank) among others, took little risk in the offensive game.

The counter attempts by Stuttgart fizzled out. The result was few goal scenes. And when it went towards the goal, it wasn’t dangerous.

VfB Stuttgart takes the lead with a penalty

The second half began like the first, only with reversed signs. Now it was Leverkusen who gave the ball to Stuttgart. But the plan went wrong, because in the 55th minute referee Frank Willenborg pointed to the penalty spot.

Palacios came too late in the duel with Wataru Endo in the penalty area and knocked the Japanese off his feet. Guirassy stepped up and lobbed the ball into the middle of the goal (60′). Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky stretched, but couldn’t reach the ball with his foot.

Palacios equalizes Leverkusen

Bayer coach Xabi Alonso reacted and brought Wirtz into the game. However, the focus was again on Willenborg. After VfB keeper Fabian Bredlow had cleared Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba in an aerial duel in the penalty area, Willenborg decided to take another penalty after studying the video images. Palacios made up for his mistake before the Stuttgart goal and confidently hit the bottom left corner (70th).

Things got hectic again in the final minutes. Both teams pushed for the winning goal. But there were no more dangerous shots on goal.

Leverkusen demanded in the Europa League

Before the league continues, Leverkusen will host AS Roma in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals (Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.).

At the end of Matchday 33, Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Mönchengladbach (Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.). Four hours earlier, Stuttgart played in Mainz for important points in the relegation battle.