Home » VfL Wolfsburg defeated FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga 3-0
Sports

VfL Wolfsburg defeated FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga 3-0

by admin
VfL Wolfsburg defeated FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga 3-0

Mith a lightning start, VfL Wolfsburg ended FSV Mainz 05’s winning streak in the Bundesliga and increased their chances of a place in the European Cup. Jonas Wind (5th minute) and Sebastiaan Bornauw (13th) laid the foundation for the 3-0 (3-0) win against Mainz, who were weak this time, with their early goals on Sunday. Wind (28th) followed up with his sixth goal of the season before the break. “I’m happy to have scored again. It’s a beautiful day,” said the match winner. “Hopefully we can continue like this and make it to Europe,” added Wind.

Eight days after beating FC Bayern Munich, 05 coach Bo Svensson’s team suffered a defeat for the first time in ten games and a setback in the fight for European qualification. In the table, Wolfsburg passed Mainz and are now one point ahead of them in seventh place. Svensson trusted his Bayern conquerors in Wolfsburg and sent the same formation into the game. But there was nothing to be seen of the top performance in the 3-1 win against the German record champions. Only in the first few minutes did the guests indicate why they were playing a strong second half of the season so far.

But VfL quickly determined the events after six home games without a win. In front of 23,817 spectators, coach Niko Kovac’s team took the lead through the wind with the first successful combination. The goal increased the uncertainty of the Mainz team. They tried to play forward and also had a chance through Jae-Sung Lee (11th). The defensive of the guests wobbled.

See also  English week for Wolfsburg: Question marks behind Popp's use before Arsenal game

Bad luck for Mainz with an injury

Felix Nmecha and Ridle Baku caused a stir again and again, especially on the right side of VfL. Mattias Svanberg repeatedly played clever passes from midfield to the top. The almost logical consequence were the hits from Bornauw and the Dane Wind. Patrick Wimmer (35th) could have increased with a little more consistency. Only at the end of the first half did the visitors come up with more opportunities. Silvan Widmer awarded the best.

You may also like

Super reversal!Lukaku assisted Lautaro in 5 minutes and...

After losing at 1. FC Magdeburg, HSV is...

HOLY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

2. Bundesliga: Hanover against Nuremberg – the summary

Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

Düsseldorf home series also holds against Karlsruhe

Scattered considerations after Bologna-Juventus (1-1)

Bankruptcy in Wolfsburg: After half an hour, a...

Gifts for mountain lovers

Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid “doubtful” per gara-1 con...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy