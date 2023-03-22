Home Sports VfL Wolfsburg dreams of the semifinals
Sports

VfL Wolfsburg dreams of the semifinals

by admin
VfL Wolfsburg dreams of the semifinals

Dhe soccer players of VfL Wolfsburg won the showdown in Paris’s Prinzenpark and are one step closer to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Coach Tommy Stroot’s team won the quarter-final first leg on Wednesday at French runners-up Paris St. Germain 1-0 (0-0) and is taking a good starting position into the second leg.

VfL defender Dominique Janssen decided the game in favor of the Wolves with a hand penalty after video evidence (62nd), who are full of self-confidence in the top Bundesliga game on Saturday against rival Bayern Munich (5:55 p.m. / ARD). Paris, who lost Elisa de Almeida in the penalty scene because of yellow-red and had to play outnumbered for the last half hour, now need a win at Lower Saxony next Thursday to progress.

Oberdorf in the starting XI

The first surprise came even before kick-off: national player Lena Oberdorf, who had not been scheduled for the game in advance due to a sprained knee, was suddenly in coach Stroot’s starting line-up. “The healing process has progressed rapidly. She has been completely pain-free for two days,” said Ralf Kellermann, sporting director of the VfL women: “If it were different, we wouldn’t take any risks either.”

The Wolves started nervously with Oberdorf, but came up with the first chance out of nowhere: An attempted pass by Parisian goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi landed directly on Ewa Pajor, and de Almeida blocked the Pole’s attempt (11′). On the other side, the ex-Wolfsburg player Ramona Bachmann failed after a good half hour at Merle Frohms.

In the second round, referee Rebecca Welch initially pointed to the spot after an alleged foul by Wolfsburg’s Marina Hegering on Sakina Karchaoui (54′). But then the VAR reported: Before contact with Karchaoui, the DFB player had touched the ball slightly – no penalty.

See also  Meter body:Krunic will be injured for at least a month, Milan pays attention to Wolfsburg midfielder Franks – yqqlm

You may also like

3rd league: Osnabrück only gets one point in...

Notre Dame reportedly hires Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry...

The Government confirms that Sánchez travels to China...

Champions League: THW Kiel with goal gala in...

Castres leans on Anthony Watson (Leicester)

Champions League quarter-finals: VfL Wolfsburg in VAR luck:...

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea: Blues get crucial European win...

Putin and Xi thank IOC for ‘defending Olympic...

Republic of Ireland 3-2 Latvia: Teenage striker Evan...

Volleyball Champions League: Stuttgart volleyball players eliminated in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy