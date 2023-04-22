VfL Wolfsburg vs. WFC Arsenal: Great crowd and a lot of respect

Status: 04/22/2023 7:45 p.m

Driven by their treble dream, the VfL Wolfsburg footballers hold up the German flag in the Champions League semifinals. But the last step in the final is tough – it’s against Bayern conquerors FC Arsenal.

More than 20,000 spectators are expected to watch the semi-final first leg on Sunday (3.30 p.m., in the NDR Livecenter) in the Wolfsburg Arena. The “wolves”, who sensationally won the treble in 2013 and successfully defended the handle cup in 2014, have been warned against the top English club not least because of Bayern’s quarter-final elimination.

“You have to lay a good foundation to go into the second leg with a good feeling,” said Dominique Janssen. Because that rises on May 1st in the British capital in front of at least 42,000 spectators.

Popp out – Arsenal without Williamson

In the previous season, VfL defeated the “Gunners” in the quarter-finals. The Bundesliga side hoped in vain that captain Alexandra Popp would recover from her calf injury in time for the rematch. “She had shown a reaction in the last few days, so we cannot and do not want to take the risk that would be associated with a mission,” said coach Tommy Stroot, who can count on Marina Hegering again, who recently had knee problems had to fight: “She has trained fully for the last two days and will be there.”

Meanwhile, the Londoners have to cope with the absence of their defensive leader Leah Williamson. The captain of the English national team recently tore her anterior cruciate ligament in a duel with leaders Manchester United (0-1). The 26-year-old has to have an operation and will therefore also miss the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20th to August 20th).

Stroot: “Need performance like against Bayern”

“We need a performance like we did against Bayern,” Stroot demanded, adding: “It will be an even game, both teams want to seize their real chance of reaching the final.” In the semifinals of the DFB Cup, his team clearly won 5-0 in Munich.

In the Bundesliga, the Wolfsburg team climbed to the top of the table after beating Duisburg 3-0 on Wednesday evening, in which Stroot rested numerous regular players – but FCB can overtake them again on Saturday with a win against Freiburg.

Kellermann: “Nuances will decide”

Ralf Kellermann, director of women’s football in Wolfsburg, sees German club football “absolutely on a par with England, Spain and France, definitely in terms of sport.” At this level “everyone can win against everyone, even against Arsenal it will depend on the day’s form,” said the ex-coach and warned: “We have to do our best twice. You can’t allow yourself a weak phase.”

Arsena was “strong as a bear” in the quarter-final second leg against Bayern (2-0). Record winners Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain from France are no longer there. “But when you last saw the games: nuances make the difference,” said Kellermann.

multiple loading for the national players

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is also watching the game in Wolfsburg with eagle eyes, where numerous German runners-up European champions such as Popp, Lena Oberdorf, Merle Frohms, Kathy Hendrich, Marina Hegering and Jule Brand are in the squad. The multiple strains are noticeable for the national players in the months leading up to the World Cup.

But Kellermann doesn’t want to complain any more than those affected themselves: “You can also convince yourself that you’re tired and stressed. We turn it around: This challenge is an absolute added value.” But you have to pay attention to the stresses on the players: “We are very sensitive about it.”

In view of the boom since the EM 2022 in England, one also sees the fact that the interest of the media and fans has visibly increased. “Women’s football needs idols. We have a few of them in Wolfsburg,” said Kellermann, referring to the many wishes after the games: “It won’t be too much. We really like doing it because we fought for it for a long time.”

This topic in the program:

sports club | 23.04.2023 | 10:50 p.m