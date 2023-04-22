VfL Wolfsburg wins the Bundesliga 5-1 at VfL Bochum

Status: 04/22/2023 5:35 p.m

After four games in a row without a win, VfL Bochum is still in the middle of a relegation battle in the Bundesliga. Bochum had a pitch-black day against VfL Wolfsburg on matchday 29 and conceded a clear defeat in front of their home crowd.

Due to the clear 5:1 (3:0) home defeat, VfL Bochum remains in 15th place with 27 points. After three games without a win, the wolves can now turn their sights towards the European Cup again (43 points). Mattias Svanberg (10th, 56th), Jakub Kaminski (21st), Patrick Wimmer (33rd) and Luca Waldschmidt (77th) were successful in the Ruhr Stadium on Castroper Straße. Broschinski scored Bochum’s consolation goal (69th).

Wolfsburg effectively and accurately

Extremely effective Wolfsburg players put the lid on in Bochum after just half an hour. Wimmer aimed at the long corner of VfL keeper Riemann from 14 meters. The unfortunate shot was deflected by Bochum’s Osterhage and rolled leisurely into the goal. Symbolic of Bochum’s performance in the first 45 minutes, which was never able to match last week’s 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.

Previously, Mattias Svanberg had initiated Wolfsburg’s away win. After a long drive from Koen Casteels, the ball landed at Wimmer, whose exemplary cross was converted with a header by Svanberg. Ten minutes later, Kaminski completed a quick counterattack to make it 2-0.

Remaining program relegation battle Gameday Bochum Stuttgart Schalke Hertha BSC 29 Freiburg (A) 30 Dortmund (H) Gladbach (H) Bremen (H) Bavaria (A) 31 Gladbach (A) Hertha (A) Mainz (A) Stuttgart (H) 32 Augsburg (H) Leverkusen (H) Bavaria (A) Cologne (A) 33 Hertha (A) Mainz (A) Frankfurt (H) Bochum (H) 34 Leverkusen (H) Hoffenheim (H) Leipzig (A) Wolfsburg (A)

double goalscorer Svanberg stops Bochum’s approach

After the restart, VfL Bochum bravely came out of the dressing room. The 22,000 fans gave their all again, supporting their team loudly. But the hit didn’t want to fall – on the contrary. Again it was Mattias Svanberg, whose actually harmless shot landed in the Bochum goal. This completely took the wind out of the home side’s sails. Even if Moritz Broschinski scored the goal to make it 4-1.

Finally, VfL Wolfsburg even restored the old distance. Jonas Wind’s chip penalty initially landed on the crossbar, but Luca Waldschmidt had no problems heading the rebound into the goal.

Territory duel in Bochum

At the start of the 30th match day, VfL Bochum invites you to a “little district duel” against Borussia Dortmund (Friday, April 28th, 2023 at 8.30 p.m.). Wolfsburg is challenged at home against Mainz two days later (5:30 p.m.).