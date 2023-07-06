Via della Seta, the book that explains why it is a journey to do today

The Silk Roadthe mythical itinerary traveled by Marco Polo from Italy to China, has become over time a voyage adventure among the most loved and celebrated also by literature. It is worth getting a book from a few years ago titled The Silk Road in 100 Posts, written by Alessandro Codello, who traveled it and explains why it is a journey yet to be made. An original idea on an itinerary that still has so much to tell.

The Silk Road book, why the journey is worth it today

The Silk Road in 100 Posts by Alessandro Codello is made up of a series of ‘paintings’ (precisely 100 posts) with images, which tell 100 stories, 100 impressions (or traces) of a legendary journey through the “four worlds” in which Eurasia is divided. There is the world Mediterraneanthe world Persianthe central world Asian and the world Chinese. Alessandro Codello leaves from Venice and along the way he finds the testimonies of Million: from the sheep of Marco Polo to the nut forests of Arslanbob to the canals of Suzhou.

“It is a special moment to travel along the Silk Road, between East and West, between past and future”, explains Codello, “The reason is that we are living in an era of change, where age-old balances are forcefully overturning never seen before, re-establishing structures that have not been seen since the time of Marco Polo”.

The Silk Road in 100 Posts, the book

Alessandro Codello, born in 1981, was born in Lombardy (Vimercate) into a family from the Veneto hinterland (Valdobbiadene). Today, during the periods he spends in Italy, he is based in the Dolomites on the slopes of the Marmolada. Professor of Physics, after studying in Italy and Germany, he carries out research activities in Europe, America and Asia. A nomad from an early age, he has visited more than sixty countries on all continents. Curious about the cultures of the peoples of the world, he only feels truly good when riding one bicycle, something new surprises him along the way. There it isand stages of his journey, traveled several times over several years.



“Equipped with the “minimum dispensable” I have traveled the Silk Road several times in recent years, riding my bicycle but also using various other means.[…] On my digital notebook (an iPad) I collected in 100 posts, accompanied by the photographs I took along the way, my travel impressions, the encounter with new cultures, the faces of the people, the wild nature, the rides to beyond 4000 meters.”

The Silk Road in 100 Posts by Alessandro Codello is a 336-page book, published by Ediciclo, and costs €19.90. Is found discounted for less.

