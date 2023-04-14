via Dumbledore by bike

The Via Dumbledore it’s the first one Italian cycle path which entirely crosses a protected area, developing within the Cilento National ParkVto Diano e Sapwoods. It’s a circular route of 600 kmwhich winds its way through a partly landscape hilly and in part mountainous. This itinerary represents a suggestive way of getting to know a southern area of ​​the Campaniaunique for its spectacular nature as to be a biosphere reserve and Unesco World Heritage Site. Silence reigns unchallenged here, which still uncontaminated nature can give to those who know how to grasp its intimate beauty and extraordinary depth. The Via Silente is a little-traveled cycle touring itinerary and for this reason even more interesting, a path usually done in 15 stages with a daily average of 35 km. You can reach splendid places such as Palinuro or the Gulf of Policastro, but for those who want there are also stretches of uphill road that lead to mountains below 2,000 meters. It is a bike trip for everyone, to be traveled on a touring bike or a mountain bike. The less trained, or those with less time available but want to travel the entire Via Silente, can opt for e-bikes. Here the useful information ei nostri advice to do it.

The Via Silente, the bike route in Cilento

Starting from the sea and returning to the sea, the Via Silente starts from village of Castelnuovo Cilento (SA) and can be traveled in 15 stages (an average of 35 km per day) over two weeks. However, nothing prevents you from doing it faster or more comfortably.

The road is mainly paved, therefore suitable for all kinds of bikes. Although it requires, considering its length, sufficient time and willingness, it can also be tackled by the less trained, passing mostly through hilly areas, with the exception of the Monte Cervati (1.898 m) he Monte Gelbison o Sacred Mountain (1,705 m), which involve a certain commitment and just as much effort (but can be circumvented). The possibility of coasting along the sea in several points, touching among other things the Gulf of Policastro and the famous Palinuro, makes the itinerary quite attractive. There is certainly no shortage of the always appreciated food and wine stops, places of local culture and in particular the sites of naturalistic and archaeological interest of which Cilento and Diano are rich.

The Via Silente: the stages of the bike route

The 15 stages foreseen by the itinerary of the Via Silente follow one another as follows:

Stage 1: Castelnuovo Cilento > Pollica – 37 km

Stage 2: Pollica > Vatolla – 47.5 km

Stage 3: Vatolla > Cicerale – 26 km

Stage 4: Cicerale > Felitto – 46 km

Stage 5: Felitto > Petina – 57 km

Stage 6: Petina > Roscigno – 29 km

Stage 7: Roscigno > Teggiano – 30km

Stage 8: Teggiano > Sanza – 40km

Stage 9: Sanza > Monte Cervati > Sanza – 57 km

Stage 10: Sanza > Casaletto Spartano – 41 km

Stage 11: Casaletto Spartano > San Giovanni a Piro – 40 km

Stage 12: San Giovanni a Piro > Palinuro – 27 km

Stage 13: Palinuro > Ceraso – 38km

Stage 14: Ceraso > Monte Gelbison – 21 km

Stage 15: Monte Gelbison > Castelnuovo Cilento – 55 km

Each stage of the Via Silente hides landscapes with a natural flavor, of the hilly and mountainous areas but also of the stain mediterraneannot forgetting the history that lives on in the villages and local traditions.

Stage 1: Castelnuovo Cilento – Pollica – 37km

Pretty village dominated by the crenellated tower of the Talamo-Atenolfi castle, the village of Castelnuovo Cilento it is the point where the Silent Way leaves and returns. From the square in front of the castle, an extraordinary panorama offers a taste of what one will experience along the way.

The stage as a whole does not present major difficulties and ends at incha village located on the southern slopes of Monte Stella (1,131m asl), overlooking the splendid sea of ​​Acciaroli.

Stage 2: Pollica – Vatolla – 47.5km

The protagonist of this stage of the Via Silente, from Pollica to Vatolla, is the sea that will accompany you during the first hours of the day. TO On the stove it is interesting to watch the women weaving the delicious local onion.

Tappa 3 : Vatolla – Cicerale – 26 km

This third stage of the Via Silente skirts the Alento dam, the largest reservoir in the entire territory of Cilento and Vallo di Diano. Around the dam stands theAlento River Oasis, a paradise for birdwatchers. It is possible to stay overnight in the Oasis.

To reach then Cicero you will have to face one of the toughest climbs of the entire route.

Stage 4: Cicerale – Felitto – 46km

The route of the fourth stage of the Via Silente, from Cicerale to Felitto, is panoramic and above all full of sites of interest. He will meet Trentinaralocated on a rocky ridge overlooking the Sele Valley below and known as the “terrace of Cilento”, from which the gaze can range from Amalfi Coast until Punta Campanella e Capri. Will follow Stio, which boasts one of the most beautiful historic centers on the Via Silente. Arrived at Felittoyou can visit the gorges of the Calore river with walls up to 10 meters high.

Stage 5 : Felitto – Petina – 57km

The fifth stage of the Via Silente is accompanied by the marvelous karst structures of the Heat and from the view of the mighty buttresses of the Alburni Mountains, known as the Southern Dolomites, which dominate in the background and along the way. Crossing numerous and beautiful shaded stretches you finally reach a A fiftha small village nestled on a small plateau at the foot of the Alburni.

Stage 6 : Petina – Roscigno – 29km

From Petina to Roscigno it is not an easy stage, having to face the Alburni Mountains again. Roscigno it is a ghost town with a single inhabitant, Mr. Giuseppe Spagnuolo. Characteristic are the houses in lime and sand, typical materials of a rural architecture of distant times.

Stage 7: Roscigno – Teggiano – 30km

With stage 7 you leave the Cilento proper to head into the Valley of Dianocrossing the spectacular Saddle of the Corticatoridge on which Teggiano rests. The town, probably founded by the Lucanians around the 4th century BC, is also known as a town of many churches.

Stage 8: Teggiano – Sanza – 40km

This stage of the Via Silente takes you back from Vallo di Diano to the heart of the Cilento National Park. Interesting to visit the Baptistery of St. John in Fonte (or di Marcelliano), unique in Italy for the presence of a source in the center of the church and the Charterhouse of San Lorenzobetter known as Charterhouse of Padulaone of the greatest wonders of the Silent Way.

Stage 9: Sanza – Monte Cervati – Sanza – 57 km

The choice that this stage of the Via Silente imposes is not the easiest: to start again calmly directly to Spartan cottage or face the spectacular but demanding climb of the Monte Cervati: 24 km of which 7 on asphalt and 17 on dirt road, with the last stretch to be done on foot dragging the bike and then returning to Month. It is an optional stage, but one that good cyclists will not want to miss.

Stage 10: Sanza – Casaletto Spartano – 41km

After so many kilometers you see the sea again. However, the stretch should not be underestimated due to the continuous changes in slope. to visit theWWF Oasis of the Caves of Bussento and what is considered another wonder of the region, “The Hair of Venus”: a small waterfall generated by the flow of water from a spring on a mantle of moss.

Stage 11: Casaletto Spartano – San Giovanni a Piro – 40 km

With this stage of the Via Silente we arrive at the splendid Gulf of Policastro with its inviting sea. San Giovanni a Piro it is a center presumably born following the escape of the inhabitants of Policastro from the Saracen attack of 915. Nearby are the remains of the important Cenobio di S. Giovanni Battista.

Stage 12: San Giovanni a Piro – Palinuro – 27km

With the twelfth stage of the Via Silente, two jewels of the Tyrrhenian coast are offered in all their splendour: Marina di Camerotaawarded by Legambiente in 2013 and 2014 for the most beautiful beach in Italy and Palinuruswith its spectacular caves, natural arch and long sandy beaches.

Stage 13 : Palinuro – Ceraso – 38km

The thirteenth stage, from Palinuro to Cherrycan be defined as easy, with the first 13 km overlooking the sea and the following ones leading inland.

Stage 14: Ceraso – Monte Gelbison – 21km

Il Monte Gelbison it is the second highest point of the Via Silente. The climb to the mountain begins almost immediately after the departure and continues inexorably, seeming to never end. But the beauty of the landscape will reward the “effort” made.

Stage 15 : Monte Gelbison – Castelnuovo Cilento – 55km

With stage 15, the last stretch of the Via Silente is covered and then goodbye to Cilento, but without first having appreciated the music and the figurative arts that will greet the visitor’s passage.

Via Dumbledore: when to go

For hiking enthusiasts, at least once in their life it is worth trying the Via Silente, to watch the world on a bicycle maturing in itself a real philosophy of life and a new way of enjoying the landscape.

It also allows you to perform a natural cycle-tourism routewhich offers the opportunity for chance encounters that only the street can offer.

Thanks to the Via Silente you can discover the beauty of a National Parkwhich never ceases to amaze with its contradictions.

In this way, you will return with a great experience behind you and with a mountain of photos to share with friends.

The best time to walk the Via Silente is the spring until Junewhen the bike ride can be combined with a relaxing swim in the sea.

How to get the Silentina, the Silent Way credential

The Via Silente is organized a bit like the Via Francigena and the Camino de Santiago. In Castelnuovo Cilento, in via Vittorio Emanuele II, is the headquarters of the Via Silente. Here you can register on the route by withdrawing “The Silentina”, the document containing personal details which certifies the presence of the cycle traveler on the road and guarantees board and lodging at agreed prices.

Who Gps tracks can be downloaded.

Where to sleep along the Via Silente

During the itinerary of the Via Silente it won’t be difficult to refresh yourself and stay overnight, because they meet everywhere B&B, farmhouses, hotels e farmhouseswhich will not fail to reserve the guest a warm welcome.

Tips for tackling a cycling holiday

(foto unsplash)

