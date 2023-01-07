Home Sports Vialli and the national team: with Mancini and Baggio, talent was not enough
Vialli and the national team: with Mancini and Baggio, talent was not enough

Vialli and the national team: with Mancini and Baggio, talent was not enough

Vialli’s relationship with the national team is intertwined with that of the two “Roby”: phenomena of our football, yet their era ended without the joy of the world

Before that hug – which we still have in our eyes and in our minds – basically or simply the photograph of their life, they had exchanged a few words and a gesture. But how can you go wrong? Because he lifted that ball, in these cases he aims straight, without embroidery, on the post. Go and see them again, in that film that smells of complicity and sweetness, in the decisive moment of penalty kicks, close in their beautiful friendship and in a blue story that finally needs to be rewritten. Because Vialli and Mancini knew and felt they could finally redeem – in different roles, but still as protagonists – the only disappointment of their infinite and extraordinary career.

