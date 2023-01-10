If this afternoon in Cremona, at the Cristo Re parish, the religious function in memory of Gianluca Vialli was celebrated, with family members and many former companions present, in London his wife Cathryn, sisters Libby and Deborah and parents arrived from South Africa, are carrying out the procedures necessary for the ex-champion’s funeral, which will take place privately in the English capital, where Gianluca will rest in peace. Today, around lunchtime, Vialli’s wife and daughters left the house located in one of the crossroads of Old Church Street: sunglasses for Cathryn, drawn faces for Olivia and Sofia.

No desire to talk because the family closed in the strictest secrecy after the sentences of the fifty-one year old of South African origins delivered to Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday. The intent is to respect the will of the former number 9, that is to organize a “cheerful” function but with very few present: family members and a small number of friends. Gianluca’s pr and life coach, Martina Vian, is also taking care of the event, an important shoulder for the family who, as admitted by Cathryn, is “devastated”. The funeral will most likely be held this week.

In the meantime, the testimonials of affection from Chelsea fans also continue. The space reserved at Stamford Bridge for flowers, shirts, flags and scarves is increasingly full and will be kept open until at least Sunday when the Blues host Crystal Palace. Furthermore, from tomorrow morning Boehly’s company will make a book available to all those who want to write a memory for Gianluca. It will be on the ground floor, in the Chelsea museum, next to the stadium. There they will be able to leave a memory in Italian, in English or in the language they prefer because love for Vialli is universal. It is probable that the book will then be delivered to Vialli’s family. There will also be an online version of the book on the club’s website. The maxi screens outside the stadium will broadcast the images of Gianluca’s best moments with the Chelsea shirt. And on Sunday against Crystal Palace, another minute’s silence for each match and mourning on the arm for the team in the first time at Stamford Bridge after the death of the number 9.